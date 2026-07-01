Editor's Review Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been ranked as the best-performing MP in Kenya in the latest survey by Infotrak Research.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been ranked as the best-performing MP in Kenya in the latest survey by Infotrak Research.

In the poll released on Wednesday, July 1, Babu had an approval score of 80 percent, followed by Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, who scored 78 percent.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Taveta MP John Bwire tied in third place, each recording an approval rating of 76 percent.

In fourth place, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, Keiyo South MP Gideon Kipkoech, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and Kaguchia Gichohi of Mukurweini tied all with 73 percent.

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare, and Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako were placed fifth with 72 percent each.

File image of Ndindi Nyoro.

Meanwhile, Mbooni MP Erastus Nzioka, Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Awendo MP John Walter Owino were ranked in sixth with approval ratings of 71 percent each.

On the other hand, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murang’o was ranked the best-performing senator with an approval rating of 69 percent.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu came in second with 68 percent, while Senator Joel Nyutu of Murang'a was ranked third with 65 percent.

Senator Cherargei of Nandi and Aaron Cheruiyot of Kericho were ranked in fourth and fifth place with 64 percent and 63 percent, respectively.

This comes months after Babu was recognized as the best lawmaker in Kenya.

The ODM MP received the award on Thursday, April 2, during the Starleaders award ceremony held at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, Babu expressed gratitude to Embakasi East residents, noting that the recognition was not his alone.

“Last night at Serena Hotel, I was deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Member of Parliament in Kenya.

“This achievement is not mine alone; it belongs to the people I serve, whose trust and support continue to inspire my work every day,” said Babu.

He noted that his performance track record reflects a shared commitment to progress, accountability, and meaningful service.