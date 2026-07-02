Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted generally dry and sunny weather conditions in July.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a weather outlook for the month of July.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, KMD predicted that most parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny during the month.

“Kenya Meteorological Service Authority indicates that this July 2026, several parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny,” read the forecast in part.

However, the department said intermittent cool and cloudy conditions accompanied by light rains are expected to prevail in counties in the Central Highlands and Nairobi area

Counties in the Southeastern lowlands, Western Kenya and Central Rift Valley will also experience the intermittent cool and cloudy conditions.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki.

The weatherman also predicted below-average rainfall in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley during the month.

“Counties in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley are likely to receive below average rainfall,” KMD stated.

Further, the Met Department announced that the northwestern region is likely to remain generally dry in July, with a few areas bordering Uganda and South Sudan experiencing occasional rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Coastal region is expected to receive near to above average rainfall.

This comes a day after the Met Department predicted rainfall across five regions this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, June 30, the department said rainfall is expected in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley.

The Rift Valley and the Coastal regions will also experience showers during the week.

“Rainfall is expected over the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and the Coast,” read the statement in part.

The weatherman also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley and North Eastern Kenya.