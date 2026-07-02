Editor's Review One suspect has been arrested after detectives recovered heroin valued at approximately Ksh1 million from a Nairobi-bound bus.

One suspect has been arrested after detectives recovered heroin valued at approximately Ksh1 million from a Nairobi-bound bus.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrest was made by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), who intercepted the bus.

"A routine bus journey came to an abrupt end for one passenger after detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a Nairobi-bound bus and uncovered a stash of heroin worth approximately Ksh1 million," the statement read.

The DCI explained that the operation was intelligence-led and targeted the bus while it was travelling towards Nairobi.

"Acting on a tip off, the detectives mounted an operation along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway at Taru, where they flagged down the bus for a search," the statement added.

According to the DCI, during the search, detectives focused on one passenger whose luggage raised suspicion.

"What appeared to be an ordinary passenger screening quickly turned into a major narcotics bust. Seated at Seat No. 29, the suspect was found in possession of a brown bag that concealed far more than personal belongings," the statement explained.

The DCI said the search of the bag uncovered suspected narcotics as well as cash believed to have been obtained through illegal activities.

"Inside were four sachets of heroin weighing a total of 300 grammes, along with Sh95,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime," the statement further read.

File image of narcotics and money recovered from the suspect

Police identified the suspect as Brian Tabu Owuor, 38, who was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody as officers complete processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the recovered 300 grammes of heroin, estimated to be worth about Ksh1 million, together with the Ksh95,000 in cash, have been secured as exhibits.

This comes weeks after detectives arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following an operation targeting narcotics trafficking in Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the agency said the suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-led raid conducted by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) at a residence in Denluck Apartment.

"Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following a successful intelligence-led operation targeting narcotics trafficking within Nairobi," the statement read.

The agency identified the suspects as Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian female national.

"Acting on credible intelligence, the officers raided a house at Denluck Apartment at approximately 1930 hours, leading to the arrest of Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian female national," the statement added.

According to the investigative agency, during the raid, detectives recovered suspected narcotic substances from the premises.

"During the operation, detectives recovered quantities of suspected cannabis sativa in the form of greenish dry plant material concealed in a bluish basin and a black polythene bag," the statement further read.

The DCI said officers also recovered several items believed to have been used in the processing and distribution of narcotics.

"Also recovered from the premises were assorted items suspected to have been used in the processing, packaging and distribution of narcotic drugs, including a weighing scale, a pair of scissors, three lighters, Rizla rolling papers, a crusher, rolling flags and several small envelopes used for packaging," the statement concluded.