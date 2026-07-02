Editor's Review Kenya and Italy have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating crime.

Kenya and Italy have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating crime.

The Letter of Intent was signed on Thursday, July 2, by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi.

CS Murkomen was joined by senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, including PS Raymond Omollo and PS Belio Kipsang.

“Joined the Kenyan delegation, led by Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, during the signing of a Letter of Intent on Security Cooperation between Kenya and Italy.

“The ceremony was held alongside the Italian delegation headed by Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi,” PS Omollo said.

File image of CS Kipchumba Murkomen, PS Raymond Omollo, PS Belio Kipsang and DIG Gilbert Masengeli with the Italian delegation led by Matteo Piantedosi.

The Interior PS welcomed the deal, saying it reflects Kenya and Italy’s commitment to deepening collaboration on security and enhancing efforts to tackle emerging security threats.

“The signing underscores the shared commitment of Kenya and Italy to deepen security collaboration and strengthen efforts to address emerging security challenges,” he stated.

Further, PS Omollo said the signing of the Letter of Intent gives practical expression to lessons drawn from Kenya's recent benchmarking visit to Italy.

On June 9, PS Omollo led a Kenyan delegation for a benchmarking mission in Rome, Italy.

In a statement, the Interior PS said the delegation flew to Rome to learn from the Italian Police Service ahead of the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

PS Omollo noted that the delegation held discussions with the leadership of the Italian Police Service aimed at enhancing Kenya's urban security architecture.

“As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen our urban security architecture and inform the proposed establishment of a Metropolitan Police Unit for Nairobi.

“I led the Kenyan delegation in a benchmarking engagement with the leadership of the Italian Police Service, comprising of Polizia di Sato, Arma dei Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, and Polizia Penitenziaria, in Rome, Italy,” said Omollo.

According to PS Omollo, the engagement provided valuable insights into metropolitan policing, multi-agency coordination, public order management, counter-terrorism, organized crime prevention, financial investigations, migration management, cybercrime response, and major-event security.

Further, he said they explored strategies for enhancing intelligence-led policing, protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening community trust, combating organized criminal networks, and improving preparedness for emerging security threats.