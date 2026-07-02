Editor's Review The government has outlined ambitious plans for the transformation of Siaya County's Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium into a modern 20,000-seater sports complex.

The government has outlined ambitious plans for the transformation of Siaya County's Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium into a modern 20,000-seater sports complex.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said the upgraded facility will meet international standards and serve as a key venue for local, regional and international competitions while providing athletes with world-class infrastructure to develop their talents.

"The ongoing transformation of Siaya County's iconic Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium into a modern 20,000-seater sports complex is a powerful statement of Kenya's commitment to building a vibrant, globally competitive sports ecosystem; one where talent, opportunity and excellence are driving national development," he wrote.

File image of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium

Mwangi said the project reflects the government's recognition of Siaya County's rich sporting heritage and its desire to create opportunities for future generations of athletes.

"This landmark investment is a recognition of Siaya's immense sporting potential and our determination to nurture the next generation of world-class athletes while positioning the county as a premier destination for regional and international sporting events," he added.

File image of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium

According to Mwangi, the redeveloped stadium will be equipped with modern facilities that meet global sporting requirements.

"Designed to international standards, the stadium will feature a FIFA-standard football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track, expanded modern spectator stands with a protective canopy, state-of-the-art changing rooms, secure perimeter fencing and high-mast floodlights to facilitate both daytime and night competitions," he further said.

File image of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium

Mwangi also praised Siaya's long-standing contribution to Kenyan sports, noting that the county has consistently produced outstanding talent across multiple disciplines.

"Siaya has long been a cradle of sporting excellence. From football, basketball, rugby and volleyball to athletics, the county continues to produce remarkable talent that inspires the nation.

"This upgraded facility will provide that talent with the environment it deserves to train, compete and thrive on the global stage," he noted.

File image of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium

Beyond enhancing sports infrastructure, Mwangi said the government expects the project to stimulate economic activity by attracting visitors, creating employment opportunities and supporting local enterprises.

"Beyond sports, the stadium will unlock new economic opportunities by attracting major tournaments, promoting sports tourism, creating jobs, stimulating local businesses and showcasing Siaya as a destination for sports, culture and investment," he concluded.

File image of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium

This comes days after the Ministry of Sports issued a fresh update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Voi Stadium, saying the project is steadily progressing.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Mwangi said the stadium is being developed as a modern sports facility that will not only provide world-class infrastructure but also help identify and nurture sporting talent.

"The 10,000-seater Voi Stadium at Vindo is gradually turning into a landmark sporting arena; a facility designed to redefine sports development and unlock the immense talent in Taita-Taveta County and the greater Coast region," he wrote.

Mwangi noted that the stadium is being equipped with facilities that meet the standards expected of a premier sports complex.

"The facility will feature a standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletics track, fully equipped changing rooms, a VIP pavilion, spacious spectator terraces, and other top amenities befitting a premier sports complex," he added.

Beyond sports, Mwangi said the strategic location of the stadium is expected to contribute to economic growth by attracting sporting events and visitors to the region.

"Its strategic location will improve access to quality sporting infrastructure, stimulate sports tourism and position Voi as a vibrant destination for major regional, national, and international competitions," he further said.

Mwangi added that the new stadium will work alongside existing sports facilities in the county to create a stronger network for talent development and youth empowerment.

"The stadium will complement existing facilities, including the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, creating a robust network of sporting infrastructure that will strengthen talent identification, nurture excellence, and expand opportunities for young people across the county," he noted.

Mwangi said the completion of the project will place Taita-Taveta among the counties capable of hosting high-profile sporting events.

"Upon completion, Taita-Taveta will proudly join the growing league of counties with the capacity to host top-tier sporting events, reinforcing the Coast region's emergence as one of Kenya's premier sporting destinations," he concluded.