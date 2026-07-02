Editor's Review The United States Embassy in Nairobi has announced that it will remain closed on Friday, July 3.

The United States Embassy in Nairobi has announced that it will remain closed on Friday, July 3.

In a notice on Thursday, July 2, the embassy said the closure is in observance of Independence Day, which is celebrated annually in the United States.

"The U.S Embassy Kenya will be closed on Friday July 3rd, 2026 in observance of Independence Day!" the notice read.

United States Independence Day, commonly known as the Fourth of July, is celebrated every year on July 4.

The holiday commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the 13 American colonies formally declared their independence from Great Britain.

The Declaration of Independence was drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson and approved by the Second Continental Congress.

It established the principles of liberty, equality, and self-government, laying the foundation for the United States and its democratic system of governance.

File image of the Embassy of the United States in Gigiri, Nairobi

Americans celebrate the occasion with fireworks displays, parades, concerts, barbecues, family gatherings, community events, and patriotic ceremonies.

Homes, businesses, and public spaces are decorated with the American flag, while citizens gather to honor the country’s history, achievements, and shared values.

In 2026, Independence Day holds even greater significance as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, also known as the Semiquincentennial.

This comes weeks after the embassy issued a security alert to American citizens living in Kenya.

The advisory was ahead of the planned June 25 memorial for Kenyans who died during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

The US Embassy in Nairobi warned that protests may occur during the commemoration, noting that the protest could trigger traffic disruptions, congestion, and roadblocks.

According to the mission, the demonstration may occur across the country, including urban areas and Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

"June 25 is the anniversary of protests that occurred in Kenya during the past two years. Demonstrations may occur at any time, but the potential for protests is higher around June 25. Traffic disruptions, congestion, and roadblocks by protestors and police may occur during this period," read part of the advisory.

The embassy urged American citizens to avoid protests and crowds and monitor local media for updates.

US citizens were also advised to keep doors locked and windows rolled up while in a vehicle and to notify friends and family of their whereabouts and safety.

Further, the embassy asked Americans in Kenya to review their personal security plans and carry a copy of their US passport with a current Kenyan visa.