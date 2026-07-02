Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nandi and Nyeri counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nandi and Nyeri counties on Friday, July 3.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, the company said the temporary outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

In Nandi County, the outage will affect the Senetwo and Songhor areas from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The areas set to experience the interruption are Senetwo, Sigoria, Songhor, Soba River, and all adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, electricity will be unavailable in the King’ong’o GK Prison area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect King’ong’o GK Prison and adjacent customers.

This comes days after Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende urged residents to disregard claims that the government is permanently removing electricity transformers from the constituency.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Wa Muthende said the reports are misleading, explaining that the ongoing activity is part of a routine maintenance programme by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

"I have noted with concern the misleading propaganda being circulated by some individuals claiming that transformers in Mbeere North are being removed by the government. These claims are false, malicious, and intended to mislead the public," he wrote.

File image of the Kenya Power technicians

Wa Muthende explained that KPLC is conducting preventive maintenance on older transformers to enhance the stability of power supply across the constituency.

"I wish to set the record straight that the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is currently undertaking a maintenance programme on transformers, particularly older units, as part of routine preventive maintenance aimed at improving the reliability and stability of electricity supply across the constituency," he added.

Wa Muthende noted that the exercise is part of broader efforts to reduce recurring electricity interruptions experienced in different parts of the country.

"The maintenance exercise is intended to avert frequent power outages that have affected various parts of the country," he further said.

Wa Muthende said some transformers may be removed temporarily to undergo servicing before being returned to their original locations, assuring residents that no area is being permanently deprived of electricity.

"During this process, some transformers may be temporarily removed for servicing before being returned and reinstalled at their respective locations. No transformer is being taken away permanently, nor is any community being denied electricity," he noted.

Wa Muthende called on residents to remain calm and avoid being influenced by what he described as politically motivated misinformation.

He said technical teams should be allowed to complete the maintenance work without interference.

"I therefore urge the people of Mbeere North to ignore the misinformation being spread for political gain. Let us allow our technical institutions carry out their work without unnecessary interference or politicisation," he concluded.