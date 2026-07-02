Editor's Review "The bullet entered through the left forearm around the elbow region, then went through and entered the chest, puncturing the lungs."

A post-mortem conducted on the body of the late Cecil Ouma, who was allegedly shot by the bodyguard of Youth Affairs PS Fikirini Jacobs, has revealed what killed the deceased.

The two pathologists, one from the government and the other representing the family, concluded that Ouma died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, July 2, the pathologist explained that the deceased was shot on the left side of his chest.

"There was a lot of bleeding inside the chest. The internal bleeding is what caused his death," he confirmed.

The medics confirmed that they recovered the bullet head, which was lodged in the late Ouma's body, behind his spinal cord.

A file photo of Youth Affairs PS Fikirini Jacobs



"The bullet entered through the left forearm around the elbow region, then went through and entered the chest, puncturing the lungs. It then fractured the spine before it lodged behind it," the family pathologist explained.

The pathologists confirmed that they handed it over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which will then conduct a ballistics investigation.

Earlier, PS Fikirini recorded a statement with the police about the incident after the investigating officerssummoned him.

He condoled with the family about the sudden passing of their son and assured them that his office would cooperate fully with the investigating authorities to resolve the matter.

Fikirini confirmed that three members of his security detail had also been questioned about the shooting incident that left Ouma dead.

Ouma was allegedly shot while in the same vehicle as the PS. According to his brother, they heard a loud bang moments after the deceased boarded the vehicle.

Shortly after, the youth mobiliser was allegedly dumped as the motorcade drove off. Well-wishers rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga questioned why PS Fikirini had not resigned or even been fired following the incident.