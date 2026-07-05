Editor's Review Salasya argues that Sifuna can't claim national support yet he has not been accepted in his Bungoma backyard.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has cast a doubt on the viability of Senator Edwin Sifuna as a presidential candidate.

The Nairobi senator has been toying with the idea of unseating President William Ruto in next year's presidential election, with his allies in the Linda Mwananchi faction pushing him to consider vying.

However, Salasya argues that Sifuna's bid will be dead on arrival, noting that the embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general lacks the backing of his native region.

The MP based his argument on the events in Bumula, Bungoma County, on Saturday, July 4, where political leaders gathered for the funeral of area MP Jack Wamboka's brother.

As expected, politics took centre stage at the funeral, which brought together both allies and opponents of President Ruto.

Sifuna was among the speakers.

A file photo of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Governor Irungu Kang'ata during a Linda Mwananchi rally.

When given the chance to speak, the Nairobi senator went for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa's jugular, suggesting that the lawmaker's bid for the Bungoma governorship would fail due to his association with Ruto.

When Barasa took his turn to speak, he defended his stance before staging a walkout from the funeral, with multitudes of his supporters following closely behind him.

Observing this display, Salasya noted that it was a political achievement and a statement of intent on behalf of Barasa, whilst simultaneously serving as an embarrassment to Sifuna.

According to Salasya, Sifuna still lacks political clout in his home county, which will make it difficult for his presidential bid, if indeed he has one, to launch and gain momentum.

"It was quite embarrassing for a purported presidential candidate. After speaking so harshly in his own home turf, the crowd left almost immediately with Didmus Barasa, leaving him with empty chairs. It was a big embarrassment," Salasya said.

Salasya noted that Sifuna cannot claim to be a national leader if he is yet to be accepted at home.

Should he proceed with his bid, Salasya predicted that he would not garner more than 300,000 votes.

"If this is any indication, it raises questions about Sifuna's political support even in his own constituency of Bumula in Bungoma. No wonder ODM has not secured even a single MP or MCA seat in Bungoma. If Sifuna chooses to create confusion within the opposition, he should be prepared to run on his own. Based on this view, he may struggle to attract even 300,000 votes," said Salasya.