Editor's Review Kenyans seeking biometric enrolment services in Australia will now be required to visit the High Commission on new designated days following a revision of the consular schedule.

Kenyans seeking biometric enrolment services in Australia will now be required to visit the High Commission on new designated days following a revision of the consular schedule.

In a notice on Monday, July 6, the Kenya High Commission in Canberra announced changes to the days on which biometric enrolment services will be offered to members of the public.

The High Commission said the changes take effect immediately.

"The Kenya High Commission in Canberra wishes to inform members of the public that the consular days for biometric enrolment have been revised.

"Effective immediately, biometric enrolment services, which were previously offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, will now be available on Wednesdays and Fridays," the notice read.

The High Commission also reminded applicants that the service will only be offered to those who have secured appointments in advance.

"Members of the public are advised that biometric enrolment is strictly by prior appointment. Applicants are therefore required to book an appointment in advance before visiting the High Commission," the notice added.

File image of Kenya's ambassador to Australia Wilson Kogo

This comes days after Kenya's High Commission in Ottawa announced a leadership transition following the departure of its Head of Mission, with the Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Geoffrey Kaituko, taking over the mission's leadership on an interim basis.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the diplomatic mission said Kaituko has assumed the role of Chargé d’Affaires ad interim and will oversee the High Commission's operations.

"The High Commission of the Republic of Kenya in Ottawa is pleased to announce that the Deputy Head of Mission, H.E. Ambassador Geoffrey E. Kaituko, CBS, has assumed the functions of Chargé d’Affaires ad interim following the departure of H.E. Ambassador Carolyne Kamende Daudi," the statement read.

The High Commission noted that Kaituko brings extensive experience in public service and diplomacy to the position, having previously served in senior government roles before his posting to Canada.

"Ambassador Kaituko brings to this role extensive experience in the public service, diplomacy, and leadership. He has held several senior positions within the Government of Kenya, including that of Principal Secretary, before being appointed Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission of Kenya in Ottawa, where he has served for nine months," the statement added.

The mission expressed confidence that it would continue strengthening Kenya's diplomatic relations with Canada under Kaituko's interim leadership.

"The High Commission of Kenya in Ottawa looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with the Government of Canada, the diplomatic corps, the Kenyan diaspora, and all of its partners under the leadership of Ambassador Kaituko as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim," the statement concluded.