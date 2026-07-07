Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that it will deploy enhanced police checkpoints across various roads in Nairobi on Saba Saba day.

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that it will deploy enhanced police checkpoints across various roads in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 7, as part of security measures during the Saba Saba commemoration.

In a notice on Monday, July 6, the police said the move is intended to maintain peace and order and prevent disruptions that have been witnessed during previous commemorations.

The NPS noted that past Saba Saba events have occasionally been marked by incidents that disrupted normal activities.

"The National Police Service wishes to inform all members of the public that, in light of past experience during the Sabasaba commemoration, which is usually observed on 7 July, some members of the public have caused breaches of the peace, thereby interfering with the normal conduct of business for those not participating in the demonstrations," the notice read.

NPS said enhanced checkpoints will be established across Nairobi to monitor and regulate movement within the city.

"As a security measure, there will be enhanced police checkpoints on various roads within Nairobi city tomorrow, 7 July 2026, to control both human and vehicular movement," the notice added.

NPS appealed to residents and road users to cooperate with officers on duty to facilitate smooth operations and maintain public order.

"Members of the public are urged to obey and cooperate with the National Police Service to ensure that peace and order prevail," the notice further read.

NPS warned that any unlawful acts during the Saba Saba commemoration would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

This comes days after NPS dismissed allegations linking its officers to abductions, insisting that the claims are false and unsupported by evidence.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the service maintained that it operates strictly within the law and reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out its constitutional mandate.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has taken note of the persistent circulation of allegations linking its officers to abductions. The Service categorically rejects these claims. They are false, misleading, and unsupported by any credible evidence," the statement read.

NPS stated that its role is clearly defined under the Constitution and that all arrests conducted by its officers follow established legal procedures, including proper documentation and timely court appearances for suspects.

"The NPS does not abduct people. Its mandate is unequivocal: to maintain law and order, prevent and detect crime, protect life and property, and arrest suspects strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

"Every arrest is duly recorded in the Occurrence Book (OB), processed through lawful procedures, and suspects are presented before court within the prescribed timelines," the statement added.

The police service further noted that it has no involvement in any reported abductions and denied holding any individuals alleged to have been abducted in police custody.

"Furthermore, the Service confirms that it is not involved in any abductions, and no police station is currently holding any person reported or alleged to have been abducted," the statement further read.

The service appealed to members of the public and other stakeholders to verify information before circulating it, while encouraging anyone with credible information about missing persons or alleged abductions to report it to the nearest police station.

"Anyone with credible information regarding a missing person or alleged abduction is urged to report it immediately to the nearest police station. The Service also calls on the public, the media, civil society, and all other stakeholders to verify information before sharing it," the statement concluded.