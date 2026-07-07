Editor's Review Kericho Deputy Governor Fredrick Kirui confirmed the death in a condolence message on Monday, describing the loss as devastating for the family and loved ones.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has lost his sister, Ann Chebochok, following a road accident on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

The tragic incident also left her daughter injured and receiving treatment.

Kericho Deputy Governor Fredrick Kirui confirmed the death in a condolence message on Monday, July 6, describing the loss as devastating for the family and loved ones.

"I have received the devastating news of the passing on of Mrs. Ann Chebochok, the beloved wife of veteran tea sector stakeholder John Chebochok and sister to the First Governor of Bomet, His Excellency Isaac Ruto.

"I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends during these difficult moments. May God grant them strength, comfort, and peace as they come to terms with this great loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he wrote.

Kirui also wished Ann's daughter, who was injured in the accident, a quick recovery.

"To her daughter who sustained injuries, I wish her speedy and full recovery," he added.

File image of Isaac Ruto

Elsewhere, former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is mourning the loss of his sister, Betty Rotich, who died following a tragic road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Friday, July 3.

According to reports, Betty, who was also a sister to Rose n Roses founder Edna Rotich, was involved in the fatal crash in Londiani.

Confirming the heartbreaking news in a family statement, Edna announced Betty's passing and appealed for prayers as the family comes to terms with the loss.

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved sister, Betty Rotich, who went to be with the Lord on the night of 3rd July 2026 following a tragic road accident on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway," she wrote.

Edna said the family is deeply affected by the tragedy and requested support and prayers from relatives, friends, and members of the public during the difficult period.

"As a family, we are devastated by this loss and ask for your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Friends and relatives are currently meeting at the parents' home in Kaptagat," she added.

Edna also noted that funeral preparations have begun, with more information to be communicated once the arrangements have been finalized.

"Funeral arrangements are currently underway, and we will share more details regarding the memorial service and burial as soon as it is finalized. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace," she concluded.