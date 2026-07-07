Jul 07, 2026 at 07:36 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast rainfall across 36 counties this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast rainfall across 36 counties this week.

In a weather outlook for Tuesday, July 7, 20026 to Monday, July 13, 2026, the department predicted shifting weather patterns across several counties during the period.

According to the weatherman, rainfall is expected in Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii and Kisumu Counties.

Other counties expected to receive rainfall include Migori, Narok, Nyamira, Siaya, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi.

Rainfall is also expected in Garissa, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa and Tana River Counties.

File image of a weather station.

The Met Department also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in Nairobi, Kiambu, Embu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Marsabit and Mandera counties.

At the same time, KMD noted that daytime maximum temperatures of above 30°C are expected over Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana and Samburu counties.

In contrast, Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Meru, Nairobi and Tharaka-Nithi counties will experience night-time minimum average temperatures of less than 10°C.

Further, the Met Department warned of strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.86 m/s).

The winds are expected over Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Turkana, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Tana River and Kitui Counties.

The forecast comes days after KMD predicted that most parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny in July.

However, the department said intermittent cool and cloudy conditions accompanied by light rains are expected to prevail in counties in the Central Highlands, Nairobi area, Southeastern lowlands, Western Kenya and Central Rift Valley.

The weatherman also predicted below-average rainfall in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley during the month.

“Counties in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley are likely to receive below-average rainfall,” KMD stated.