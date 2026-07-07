Editor's Review The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has released a fresh list of institutions authorized to offer legal education in Kenya.

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has released a fresh list of institutions authorized to offer legal education in Kenya.

In a public notice on Tuesday, July 7, CLE noted that only four institutions are licensed to offer the Master of Laws programme.

They include: Kenyatta University School of Law, Strathmore Law School, Catholic University of Eastern Africa Faculty of Law, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology School of Law.

The council has also licensed 16 private and public universities to offer the Bachelor of Laws programme.

The institutions include: Umma University School of Law, Chuka University Faculty of Law, Tharaka University School of Law, Zetech University School of Law, Tom Mboya University School of Law and Daystar University School of Law – Athi River Campus.

File image of Council of Legal Education CEO Jack Mwimali.

Others are: University of Embu School of Law, Kisii University School of Law, Mount Kenya University School of Law – Parklands Campus, Riara Law School, Kenyatta University School of Law, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology School of Law and Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Faculty of Law.

Strathmore Law School, Maseno University School of Law and South Eastern University of Kenya School of Law have also been accredited to offer the programme.

At the diploma level, CLE has licensed four institutions to offer legal education.

The four are: Mount Kenya University School of Law – Parklands Campus, Kisii University School of Law, Kenya School of Law and Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Faculty of Law.

Further, CLE said nine applications from universities seeking licenses to offer legal education programmes are still pending approval.

The institutions awaiting approval include Egerton University Faculty of Law, Kabarak University School of Law, Africa Nazarene University School of Law, Moi University School of Law and the University of Nairobi Faculty of Law – Parklands Campus.

Rongo University School of Law, Kenya Methodist University School of Law, Murang'a University of Technology School of Law, and Mount Kenya University School of Law are also waiting for approval from CLE.

This comes weeks after CLE announced new industrial attachment opportunities, inviting students to submit their applications.

In an announcement on Thursday, June 11, CLE said the attachment program will run for a maximum period of three months, beginning in August and ending in October 2026.

The council is offering a total of four positions under the program, including two opportunities for students pursuing Information Science and two opportunities for those studying Archives and Records Management.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be available full-time for the entire three-month duration of the attachment period.

They must also be continuing students enrolled in either a Degree or Diploma program in the specified fields from accredited institutions.

In addition, candidates are required to present a valid introduction letter from their learning institution confirming their status and attachment requirement.

Interested candidates have been invited to submit their applications here.