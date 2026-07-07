Editor's Review The government has announced significant progress in the construction of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County.

The government has announced significant progress in the construction of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County.

In an update on Monday, July 7, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project is designed to provide quality homes while creating well-planned communities that support economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

He noted that the government remains committed to expanding access to affordable homes across the country through continued investment in housing developments.

"Decent housing is more than shelter; it is a foundation for dignity, productivity and economic growth. A workforce that lives in safe and well-planned communities is better positioned to contribute to national development.

"It is for this reason that the Government continues to invest in the Affordable Housing Programme, including the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County, which is taking shape as a modern residential estate," he wrote.

File image of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project

According to Omollo, the construction phase has largely been completed, with the remaining work focusing on finishing touches.

"Construction works across the development have been completed, with painting and final finishes now underway on the residential blocks," he added.

File image of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project

Omollo explained that the estate has been designed to cater to different categories of homebuyers by providing both social and affordable housing options.

"The project brings together a balanced mix of social and affordable housing, with designated blocks catering to different housing needs and income groups, ensuring broader access to quality homes," he noted.

File image of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project

Beyond the residential units, the government said the development includes key infrastructure and amenities aimed at creating a complete living environment for future occupants.

"The estate is being complemented by essential amenities, including a reliable water supply system, secure perimeter fencing, paved internal roads, landscaped green areas, recreational spaces for children and supporting commercial facilities, creating a safe, functional and livable environment for residents," Omollo further said.

File image of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project

The government has encouraged Kenyans interested in owning homes under the Affordable Housing Programme to register through the *832# USSD platform or create an account via the Boma Yangu portal.

This comes a day after Omollo announced that the construction of the Bar Ober ESP Market, located near the Busia border, has been completed.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, he said the modern market is part of the government's efforts to improve livelihoods by investing in infrastructure that directly benefits traders and rural communities.

"For the first time in Kenya's history, the impact of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) is being felt deep within rural communities, where development is reaching ordinary wananchi and directly transforming livelihoods," the statement read.

Omollo added that the Bar Ober ESP Market in East Ugenya Ward, Siaya County, has already been completed and is only awaiting its official launch.

"The Bar Ober ESP Market in East Ugenya Ward, Siaya County, near the Busia border, is a clear example of this commitment and is now complete, awaiting commissioning," the statement added.

According to Omollo, the market has been designed with modern facilities aimed at improving the working environment for traders while supporting business growth and financial inclusion.

"The modern market provides a secure and organized trading space for hundreds of traders and is equipped with cold storage facilities, improved sanitation amenities, lactation rooms, an ICT hub and dedicated SACCO offices, creating an enabling environment for enterprise growth, financial inclusion and value addition," the statement concluded.