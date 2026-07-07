Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that motorists planning to use the Gilgil-Mau Summit section will pay a toll fee of Ksh8.50 per kilometre once the road is completed.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that motorists planning to use the Gilgil-Mau Summit section will pay a toll fee of Ksh8.50 per kilometer once the road is completed.

In a public disclosure on Tuesday, July 7, KeNHA said that the 94-kilometer section is being expanded by the Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International (SDRBI).

The authority noted that any future adjustments on the toll shall be implemented as per the project agreement and applicable government approvals.

“The Project will operate as a toll road. Applicable toll tariff is KES 8.50, and any future adjustments shall be implemented in accordance with the Project Agreement and applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements,” read the disclosure in part.

According to KeNHA, the project will include interchanges, viaducts in Nakuru City, bridges, and drainage structures.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli.

It will also have tolling infrastructure, road safety features, and other ancillary facilities required to provide a safe and efficient highway service.

The authority mentioned that the project will be implemented under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer Public-Private Partnership model.

Further, KeNHA said the concession period of the road will run for 30 years, after which it will be handed back to the authority.

“Upon expiry or termination of the concession, the Project assets shall be transferred to KeNHA in the condition and quality prescribed under the Project Agreement, having regard to the applicable handback requirements, performance standards and remaining asset life,” KeNHA added.

This comes a week after KeNHA announced that motorists using the planned Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil (A8) Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road will pay a toll of Ksh8 per kilometer.

"The Project will operate as a toll road. Applicable toll tariff is Ksh8.00, and any future adjustments shall be implemented in accordance with the Project Agreement and applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements," the notice read.

According to the notice, the roads will be developed by a consortium comprising China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees (NSSF).

The project covers approximately 81 kilometres of the A8 Road and 58 kilometres of the A8 South Road, bringing the total length to about 139 kilometres.

Under the arrangement, the consortium will finance, construct, operate and maintain the roads before eventually transferring the assets back to KeNHA at the end of the concession period of 30 years.