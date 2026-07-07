Editor's Review Several people are feared dead after a road accident involving a Tahmeed bus and multiple other vehicles along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Several people are feared dead after a road accident involving a Tahmeed bus and multiple other vehicles along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

According to reports, the crash occurred on the night of Monday, July 7, on the stretch between Machakos Junction and Kathumani Junction.

Preliminary reports indicate that the collision involved a 50-seater Tahmeed bus, a truck, and at least four other vehicles.

Videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke captured large crowds gathering as emergency responders worked to rescue passengers trapped inside the vehicles.

Images circulating online showed the Tahmeed bus overturned on its side after suffering severe damage in the impact.

Several of the other vehicles involved in the collision were also extensively damaged.

File image of the accident scene

This comes days after six people were killed after a 14-seater matatu collided head-on with a trailer at the Nyanja black spot along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander John Kimutai confirmed that the six included five passengers aboard the matatu and its driver.

Kimutai stated that the driver of the trailer heading to Nakuru lost control, veered into the oncoming lane and rammed into the matatu. The accident happened at about 8.30 pm.

"The Nissan matatu was headed for Eldoret on its rightful lane before the trailer going in the opposite direction lost control and hit it. The driver and five passengers died on the spot," the Commander disclosed.

Kimutai added that at the time of the accident, the 14-seater matatu had 11 passengers on board.

He intimated that two survivors sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Londiani Sub-County Referral Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The driver of the trailer survived, and four other passengers sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. They are receiving treatment in the same facility.

The bodies of the six victims were ferried to Molo Mortuary pending identification and a post-mortem. Police towed the matatu and trailer to the Mau Summit Police Station.

Consequently, the law enforcement officers have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the crash. They also urged motorists to exercise caution on the road.

A team of traffic officers were deployed to the accident scene to restore the free flow of traffic after a build-up following the road accident.