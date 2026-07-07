Editor's Review Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has called for Saba Saba Day to be recognized as a national holiday, saying the commemoration should be dedicated to reflecting on Kenya's democratic journey.

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has called for Saba Saba Day to be recognized as a national holiday, saying the commemoration should be dedicated to reflecting on Kenya's democratic journey rather than being marked by protests and confrontation.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, Oburu said Kenyans should use the occasion to remember the country's democratic progress and celebrate the sacrifices made by those who championed political freedoms.

"Today, as we mark the 7th of July, we must pause and reflect. Saba Saba should be a day of deep commemoration, not friction and street protests. Today ought to serve as a powerful reminder of just how far we have come as a nation," he wrote.

Oburu recalled that the original Saba Saba movement in 1990 was driven by specific constitutional and political objectives, including ending the one-party system and restoring multiparty democracy.

"The original Saba Saba in 1990 had clear, monumental goals: dismantling the one-party state, repealing Section 2A, and restoring multi party democracy. Having lived through that struggle, I am proud that these milestones were successfully achieved first in the early '90s, and later anchored in our 2010 Constitution," he added.

Oburu said the successful realization of those reforms means Saba Saba should now take on a new national significance.

"Because these foundational battles have been won, it is time for Saba Saba to evolve. I firmly believe it should now be officially recognized as a national holiday," he explained.

File image of Oburu Oginga

Oburu urged Kenyans to preserve the democratic gains achieved over the decades by using the day as an opportunity for remembrance, national reflection, and appreciation of those who fought for political freedoms.

"Instead of turning to the streets in conflict, let us use this moment to appreciate our immense political gains, reflect on our future, and honor the brave heroes who fought for our freedom. Let us protect our hard earned democracy," he concluded.

Saba Saba, observed annually on July 7, commemorates the pro-democracy movement that pushed for the repeal of Section 2A of the former Constitution.

On Monday, July 6, the National Police Service (NPS) announced that it would deploy enhanced police checkpoints across various roads in Nairobi as part of security measures during the Saba Saba commemoration.

The police said the move is intended to maintain peace and order and prevent disruptions that have been witnessed during previous commemorations.

The NPS noted that past Saba Saba events have occasionally been marked by incidents that disrupted normal activities.

"The National Police Service wishes to inform all members of the public that, in light of past experience during the Sabasaba commemoration, which is usually observed on 7 July, some members of the public have caused breaches of the peace, thereby interfering with the normal conduct of business for those not participating in the demonstrations," the notice read.

NPS said enhanced checkpoints will be established across Nairobi to monitor and regulate movement within the city.

Come Tuesday, police officers mounted roadblocks along several key roads leading to Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The affected roads include Thika Road, Kiambu Road, Waiyaki Way, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Langata Road and Outering Road.

The police checkpoints resulted in huge traffic snarl-ups as they affected the normal flow of traffic.

Hundreds of commuters were forced to walk to work as the police blocked matatus from accessing Nairobi CBD.

The police also barricaded Parliament Road with razor-sharp barbed wire and a police barricade truck.