Editor's Review "I am ever proud of Hon. Salasya's wisdom and his powerful messaging, delivered with great humour and wit."

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua acknowledged Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP) Peter Salasya as his good friend as he hosted him in Wamunyoro.

Gachagua heaped praise on Salasya, terming the young legislator a steadfast leader with a bright future.

He stated that the MP is not only principled but also has a vision for the country, and added that young leaders like Salasya should be mentored to prepare them for national leadership.

"I am ever proud of Hon. Salasya's wisdom and his powerful messaging, delivered with great humour and wit. The young leader has really made my day. He has left me filled with joy and greatly enlightened.

"The greatest resource our country has is our productive and young leaders. We must give them hope, a great country, and, especially, a great economy," Gachagua reiterated.

A file photo of Mumias East MP Peter Salasya with DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.



The former Deputy President added that the two had discussions as he continued discussions with leaders from across the country.

Salasya had declared support for the United Opposition. He maintained that the new wave in the Western Region, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, was no match for the outfit.

The MP added that the region could only be led by one leader at a time and that the DAP-K leader, Eugene Wamalwa, currently held that role.

"I dare Natembeya and Sifuna to try and pull a crowd like the one we witnessed. Their so-called parallel "Linda Mwananchi" meeting will not confuse the people of Western Kenya.

There was only one genuine meeting—the United Opposition gathering. Any other event being organised after that is inconsequential and appears to be nothing more than an attempt to mislead and divide our people politically," he stated.

Salasya also watered down Sifuna's presidential ambition and made a bold claim that the Nairobi Senator would not even manage to secure 300,000 votes in the upcoming elections.