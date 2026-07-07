Editor's Review Mogotio MPReuben Kiborek has sensationally claimed that Senator Jackson Madago is the Gachagua of the Rift Valley region.

Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek has sensationally claimed that Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Madago is the Rift Valley version of Deputy President Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Monday, July 6, Kiborek explained that the term 'Gachagua' in this context did not mean an individual, but an ideology.

The lawmaker alleged that Mandago believed in the politics of division based on where individuals came from and that some leaders were superior to others.

"Mandago is our Kalenjin Gachagua. Being a 'Gachagua' is a personality that you don't believe in nationalism; someone who does not believe that we can exist as one viable unit called Kenya.

"There is a 'Gachagua' in Nyanza, Rift Valley and Mount Kenya; all those people who are toxic, tribal, negative, and divisive. They are everywhere, even in some families and communities," Kiborek added.

A file photo of Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek.

However, he intimated that the Rift Valley region also had some nationalist leaders like Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who added creative value to President William Ruto and his re-election.

The lawmaker added that outside the Kalenjin Community, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula were some of the leaders who were focused on delivering on Ruto's agenda.

His sentiments came amid a rift between Senator Mando and CS Murkomen. Earlier, Mandago had warned the Interior CS about his alleged lacklustre in the security docket and his focus on Rift Valley succession politics.

On Sunday, Murkomen blasted Mandago for allegedly undermining Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii. The tension between the two leaders threatens to split the UDA support base ahead of the 2027 polls.

Elsewhere, Gachagua continued with his consultations with political leaders from across the country at his Wamunyoro residence.

He hosted Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya, whom he described as a principled, steadfast leader with a vision for the country.

The former DP added that young leaders like Salasya should be mentored to prepare them for national leadership.