Editor's Review The body of a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) staff member, Esther Wairimu Keige, has been found weeks after she was reported missing.

The body of a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) staff member, Esther Wairimu Keige, has been found weeks after she was reported missing.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, Advocate Caroline Oduor confirmed that Keige's body had been recovered in Gatundu Forest.

"After weeks of anxious searching since 9th June, Esther Wairimu Keige, Advocate has sadly been found dead in Gatundu Forest," she wrote.

Oduor also extended her sympathies to the deceased's family, acknowledging the immense pain they are enduring following the heartbreaking discovery.

"My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time. May they find strength in the face of this devastating loss," she added.

Oduor further called for a thorough investigation into the incident, urging authorities to identify those behind the killing and ensure they face the full force of the law.

"May those responsible be identified, brought before the law, and held fully accountable," she concluded.

File image of Esther Wairimu Keige

Keige had been missing since June 10.

In a notice on Monday, June 15, KFS issued a public appeal seeking information on Keige's after she was reported missing.

The agency said Keige was a Manager in the Legal Services department.

KFS expressed concern over her whereabouts and called on members of the public to assist with any information that may help locate her.

It urged anyone who may have seen or interacted with her to report to the nearest police station or contact the provided hotline numbers.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Siaya Governor James Orengo shared an update after visiting Mathare human rights activist Davis Lichuma, alleging that the activist was abducted and tortured.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Orengo described Lichuma's condition as heartbreaking, adding that he is unable to speak.

"Visited Davis Lichuma, a Mathare human rights activist abducted and tortured by state agents during the successful June 25th nationwide shutdown. What I saw is devastating. Davis is reeling in pain on his sickbed, unable to speak," he wrote.

Orengo went on to criticize President William Ruto's administration, alleging that it had introduced new methods of suppressing critics.

He further accused the government of failing to heed previous demands to stop abductions and extrajudicial killings.

"The Ruto regime has found a horrific new way to torture dissenting voices, completely ignoring the stoppage of abductions and extrajudicial killings that Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga demanded in his 10 point agenda," he added.