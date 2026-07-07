Editor's Review eCitizen has announced that some users attempting to access government services through the platform may experience delays in receiving OTP verification codes via SMS.

eCitizen has announced that some users attempting to access government services through the platform may experience delays in receiving One-Time Password (OTP) verification codes via SMS.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, the agency said the delays are currently affecting OTP SMS delivery to Safaricom users as the platform undergoes an SMS gateway migration.

"We are currently experiencing intermittent OTP SMS delivery delays to Safaricom numbers due to an ongoing SMS gateway migration," the statement read.

To help users continue accessing government services without interruption, eCitizen encouraged those who fail to receive their verification code by SMS to opt for email verification instead.

"If you do not receive your OTP via SMS, please select the 'Send code to my Email' option to continue accessing eCitizen services," the statement added.

File image of the eCitizen platform home page

This comes months after eCitizen announced the introduction of additional services and features on its platform.

In a statement on Friday, March 13, the platform announced that it will now have a section for official government announcements and adverts.

eCitizen explained that the enhancements will improve communication and the overall user experience.

"As part of our updates, users may begin to see official notices, announcements and commercial advertisements from approved partners.

"These additions are intended to keep users informed while supporting continued improvements," the statement read in part.

eCitizen assured users that the new developments on the website would not affect the rendering of the existing government services.

"All services will remain secure and reliable, and users' privacy will continue to be protected," the service provider reiterated.

Prior to that, many Kenyans were left stranded after the platform went down due to a technical hitch; services offered were inaccessible.

The platform hosts digitised government services such as driving licence application and renewal, KRA tax portal, and immigration services.

Other services include birth and death registration, police clearance certificates, business registration, and land search and registration.