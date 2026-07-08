Editor's Review The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced a nationwide protest by advocates following the deaths of two lawyers in separate incidents.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced a nationwide protest by advocates following the deaths of two lawyers in separate incidents.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 8, LSK said it had received confirmation of the death of Advocate Esther Wairimu Keige after weeks of searching for her, expressing grief and outrage over the tragic development.

"The Law Society of Kenya has received with profound grief and outrage confirmation of the death of our colleague, Advocate Esther Wairimu Keige, after weeks of anxious searching and hope that she would be found alive," the statement read.

LSK noted that Keige's death came only two days after another advocate, Edward Muthee Kariuki, was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River.

"This devastating loss comes barely forty-eight hours after the brutal murder of Advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki, who was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River on 5th July 2026," the statement added.

According to LSK, the two killings go beyond individual tragedies and represent a direct assault on the legal profession, justice system and the rule of law.

"These deaths amount to an attack on the legal profession, the administration of justice and the rule of law.

"It sends a chilling message to every Advocate who faithfully discharges their professional duties and raises serious concerns about the security of officers of the court and all those entrusted with defending public interest," the statement further read.

In response, LSK has declared Friday, July 10, a day of national solidarity for advocates and announced a nationwide march to honour the two lawyers while defending the rule of law.

"In honour of our departed colleagues, and in defence of the rule of law, the Law Society of Kenya hereby declares Friday, 10t July 2026 a day of national solidarity for the legal profession and announces a Nationwide Advocates' March for Justice," the statement noted.

File image of Esther Wairimu Keige

LSK directed advocates taking part in the Nairobi procession to gather at the Milimani Law Courts Parking from 9.00 a.m. before beginning the march at 9.30 a.m.

Participants have also been asked to wear formal attire and a purple ribbon as a symbol of remembrance and unity.

"Advocates shall assemble at the Milimani Law Courts Parking from 9.00 a.m., with the procession commencing promptly at 9.30 a.m. All participants are requested to attend while formally dressed and don a purple ribbon as a symbol of remembrance and unity," the statement continued.

The society added that similar demonstrations will take place across all its regional branches under the leadership of branch officials.

"Simultaneous marches shall be held across all LSK Regional Branches under the coordination of their respective Branch leadership," the statement read.

LSK said the Nairobi procession will move peacefully from the Milimani Law Courts to the National Police Service Headquarters, where it intends to submit a petition to the Inspector-General of Police calling for urgent measures to protect advocates and accelerate investigations into the two killings.

"The procession shall proceed peacefully from Milimani Law Courts to the National Police Service Headquarters where the Society shall present a petition to the Inspector-General of Police demanding urgent action on the safety of Advocates and the expeditious investigation of these murders," the statement explained.

The society also urged all participants to conduct themselves with professionalism and ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful and guided by constitutional principles.

"All participants are directed to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and dignity throughout the procession. The march shall remain peaceful, orderly and firmly anchored on the Constitution and the rule of law," the statement concluded.

Keige was found dead weeks after she was reported missing.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, Advocate Caroline Oduor confirmed that Keige's body had been recovered in Gatundu Forest.

"After weeks of anxious searching since 9th June, Esther Wairimu Keige, Advocate has sadly been found dead in Gatundu Forest," she wrote.

Oduor extended her sympathies to the deceased's family, acknowledging the immense pain they are enduring following the heartbreaking discovery.

"My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time. May they find strength in the face of this devastating loss," she added.

For Kariuki, his body was found outside his home in Athi River on Saturday, July 5.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, LSK President Charles Kanjama confirmed that Kariuki practiced law at Edward Kariuki Law Advocates along Kiambu Road at the time of his death.

"The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) expresses its profound grief and deep concern following the tragic death of Mr. Edward Muthee Kariuki, Advocate, who was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River on 5th July 2026.

LSK described the killing as a devastating loss not only to the legal profession but also to the country, saying it raises serious concerns about the security of citizens.

"This heinous incident is a dark moment for the legal profession and the nation at large, and casts a grim shadow on the state's duty to protect the lives of its citizens.

"The Society extends its heartfelt condolences to Muthee's family, friends, colleagues, and the wider legal fraternity during this period of immense loss and mourning," the statement added.