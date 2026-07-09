Editor's Review The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has attributed the deteriorating condition of the Ngong–Suswa Road to overloading by heavy commercial vehicles.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has broken its silence over growing public concerns about the condition of the Ngong–Suswa Road.

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, KERRA attributed the deteriorating condition of the highway to overloading by heavy commercial vehicles.

The authority said the road is currently undergoing maintenance to repair the damaged sections and improve the safety of motorists.

“The Kenya Rural Roads Authority has noted concerns raised by the members of the public on the current state of the Ngong-Suswa road.

“The Authority wishes to clarify that Ngong-Suswa is currently undergoing maintenance in phases to address existing pavement distress caused by overloading and to improve safety for our road users,” read the statement in part.

File image of the Ngong-Suswa Highway

KeRRA also explained that the Ngong-Suswa road has been open to traffic for eight years, with the last section of the road being completed in December 2025.

According to the authority, the road was designed to accommodate vehicles with axle load limits of up to 10 tonnes per axle.

However, KeRRA said some vehicles using the route have been carrying loads of up to 50 tonnes, placing immense pressure on the road.

“The Ngong-Suswa road was constructed with axle load limits of up to 10 tonnes per axle; however, the road has been subjected to traffic carrying up to 50 tonnes, which has accelerated its deterioration. This is evident, especially on the right side of the road as you go to Suswa,” the authority stated.

To curb the issue, KeRRA announced it has installed a virtual weighbridge which detects overloaded vehicles.

The authority said motorists found flouting the stipulated load limits will be arrested and charged.

“Offenders not complying will be arrested and charged. The Authority is continuously improving the road to meet high traffic usage,” KeRRA stated.

In December 2025, the Ministry of Roads and Transport announced the completion of the 66-kilometre Ngong-Suswa highway.

The State Department for Roads said the project was designed to improve mobility out of Nairobi through Ngong and enhance connections to towns along the route.

"The 66km Ngong-Suswa Highway is now open! A smoother, safer, and more direct route out of Nairobi through Ngong - perfect for travelers, transporters, and road-trip lovers. Scenic views, faster connections, and fresh opportunities along the corridor," the statement read.

However, in recent weeks, motorists have taken to social media to express concern over the deteriorating condition of the road and to urge the government to intervene.