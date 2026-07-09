Editor's Review Four suspects have been arrested in Nairobi over an alleged employment fraud scheme that targeted job seekers by falsely promising them jobs at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Four suspects have been arrested in Nairobi over an alleged employment fraud scheme that targeted job seekers by falsely promising them jobs at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests were made by detectives following investigations into a complaint by a victim who claimed to have lost Ksh600,000.

"Detectives from DCI Central, Nairobi, have arrested four suspects linked to an employment fraud syndicate that targeted unsuspecting job seekers by falsely claiming they were in a position to secure employment in the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

"The arrests followed investigations into a complaint by a victim who reported losing Sh600,000 after being lured with promises of an NIS job," the statement read.

According to the DCI, to convince the victim that the recruitment process was genuine, the suspects allegedly provided her with what appeared to be an official NIS calling letter indicating that she had successfully secured employment.

"To make the scheme appear legitimate, the suspects allegedly issued her with a fake NIS calling letter purporting that she had been successfully recruited," the statement added.

Acting on actionable intelligence, detectives tracked down and arrested the four suspects identified as Patrick Kibor, Moses Tarus Kibor, Humphrey Ngeiywo Kutuli, and Abraham Kimeli.

File image of DCI headquarters

Following the arrests, detectives recovered several documents that are believed to be connected to the suspected fraud network.

The materials have since been taken for forensic analysis as investigators work to verify their authenticity and determine the scale of the alleged scheme.

"Upon arrest, detectives recovered several documents believed to be linked to the fraudulent scheme. The documents are undergoing forensic examination to establish their authenticity and determine the full extent of the syndicate’s operations," the statement further read.

The four suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing and are expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

This comes days after the DCI announced the arrest of a man accused of orchestrating a multimillion-shilling employment scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, the DCI said the suspect obtained more than Ksh8.6 million from victims by claiming he could facilitate employment opportunities in several government institutions.

"The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a suspect accused of orchestrating an elaborate employment scam that fleeced desperate job seekers of more than Ksh8.6 million through fake promises of securing government jobs.

"The suspect, Derrick Fanuel Oduor, allegedly received Ksh8,621,141 from unsuspecting victims after convincing them he could secure employment in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the National Police Service (NPS) and the Public Service Commission (PSC)," the statement read.

According to investigators, the case began after complaints were reported at Baragoi Police Station, prompting detectives from DCI Samburu North to launch investigations.

"The arrest follows investigations launched by detectives from DCI Samburu North after reports were filed at Baragoi Police Station. The probe identified Oduor as a key suspect in the fraudulent scheme," the statement added.

The DCI further stated that the suspect allegedly evaded authorities for some time before detectives traced and arrested him in Nairobi.

"After allegedly going into hiding and ignoring police summons, the suspect’s luck finally ran out when detectives tracked him down to his hideout in Nairobi, arrested him and escorted him to Samburu to face the law," the statement noted.