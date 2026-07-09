Editor's Review The government has evacuated 80 more citizens from South Africa ahead of the expiry of the repatriation deadline.

The government has evacuated 80 more citizens from South Africa ahead of the expiry of the repatriation deadline.

The returnees arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday, July 8, through a coordinated effort by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

"Last night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the Government of Kenya, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, evacuated 80 Kenyans from South Africa," the department said.

The department received the returnees upon arrival, offering immediate support services before they reunited with their loved ones.

"The multi-agency reception team, led by officers from State Department for Diaspora Affairs, welcomed the returnees, conducted debriefing sessions and provided psychosocial support before reuniting them with their families," the department added.

According to the State Department, the latest group included children and other vulnerable individuals.

"The evacuees, who included minors, priority cases and other vulnerable persons, represent the largest single group of Kenyans repatriated from South Africa since the exercise kicked off," the department further said.

File image of Kenyans evacuated from South Africa

This comes days after the State Department for Diaspora Affairs announced that the final evacuation flight for citizens wishing to leave South Africa would be on Thursday, July 9.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the department commended the Kenyan community in South Africa for working closely with government officials and local authorities throughout the evacuation exercise.

"The Government of Kenya expresses sincere gratitude to the Kenyan community in South Africa, led by the Kenya Diaspora Association in South Africa(KEDASA) and its leadership, for maintaining peace, and cooperating with consular teams and local authorities during the evacuation," the statement read.

The State Department confirmed that the evacuation programme had entered its final phase and advised those still seeking assistance to act without delay.

"In light of this, Kenyans in South Africa are advised that the evacuation exercise will conclude on Thursday, 9th July 2026 with the final repatriation flight scheduled to depart from Johannesburg on this date," the statement added.

The government further directed all affected Kenyans to report to the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria before the registration deadline.

"Therefore, those who require evacuation must register immediately with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria and present themselves at the Mission for vetting not later than Tuesday, 7th July 2026," the statement further read.

Authorities noted that only individuals who completed all the required procedures would be allowed to board the final evacuation flight.

"Please note that only those who have been registered, vetted, and processed will be eligible for evacuation on the final flight," the statement concluded.