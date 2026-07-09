Editor's Review The High Court has issued conservatory orders temporarily restraining National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi from participating in partisan political activities.

The High Court has issued conservatory orders temporarily restraining National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi from participating in partisan political activities.

Justice David Mburu issued the orders on Wednesday, July 8, following a petition filed by Vocal Africa.

The court barred Wetang’ula and Kingi from using, invoking, or relying on the authority attached to their constitutional positions to promote, endorse, or conduct partisan political campaigns.

The two speakers were also prohibited from supporting any political party, coalition, or candidate until the matter is heard and determined.

“That pending the interpartes hearing of this application, a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the 1st and 2nd Respondents, while serving as the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Speaker of the Senate respectively, from using, invoking, relying upon or benefiting from the authority, prestige, dignity, influence or incidents of their constitutional offices in the organization, promotion, endorsement, leadership or conduct of organized partisan political campaigns in support of or opposition to any political party, political coalition or political candidate,” the order read in part.

File image of the Milimani law courts.

Justice Mburu directed Vocal Africa to serve the petition and application on the respondents by the close of business on July 9, 2026, and file a return of service.

The court gave the respondents three working days from the date of service to file and serve their responses to both the application and the petition.

“That the respondents shall file and serve responses to both the application and the petition within three (3) working days from the date of service,” Justice Mburu stated.

The matter will be mentioned on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to confirm compliance and for further directions.

In the petition filed by lawyer Ian Mutiso Mbotela, Vocal Africa argued that Wetang’ula and Kingi breached the Constitution in campaigning for President William Ruto's re-election.

The organization contended that Wetang'ula and Kingi’s participation in partisan politics undermines Parliament's oversight role by creating a conflict between their official duties and political affiliations.

Further, Vocal Africa asked the court to direct the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the alleged misconduct breaches and file a report before the court within 60 days.