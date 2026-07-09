Editor's Review Among the beneficiaries is Ali from Kwale County, whose fishing business came to a standstill after his boat broke down.

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project has highlighted the impact of its business grant programme by sharing the stories of young entrepreneurs whose lives and businesses have been transformed through the initiative.

In a statement, the programme said its investment is not only creating new businesses but also helping young entrepreneurs expand existing enterprises, generate stable incomes and create employment opportunities.

"The real success of NYOTA cannot be measured only in billions of shillings invested or the number of beneficiaries reached. Its true impact is measured in people," the statement read.

Among the beneficiaries is Ali from Kwale County, whose fishing business came to a standstill after his boat broke down.

Through the programme, he repaired the vessel and ventured into the tourism sector, opening up a new source of income for his family.

"Today, the same vessel carries tourists along Kenya's coastline, transforming a simple repair into a thriving tourism enterprise that has diversified his income and secured his family's future," the statement added.

The programme also highlighted the story of Florence Mumbi, who sought to rebuild her life after recovering from a difficult childbirth.

With financial support from NYOTA, she was able to start a fried chicken business and regain financial independence.

"Through NYOTA, she established a fried chicken business that today provides a stable source of income while restoring her confidence and belief that difficult circumstances need not define the future," the statement further read.

File image of a NYOTA beneficiary, Florence Mumbi

Samuel, another beneficiary, had been struggling to make ends meet while repaying a motorcycle loan before earning any income for himself.

After receiving a NYOTA grant, he increased his daily earnings, allowing him to reinvest in his business and plan for future expansion.

"His ambition is no longer limited to owning one motorcycle. He now dreams of building a fleet that will create employment opportunities for other young riders," the statement noted.

For Damaris, who already operated a small business selling eggs, smokies and potatoes, the grant provided the capital she needed to increase her stock and improve her earnings, bringing her closer to achieving her long-term business goals.

"Today, she speaks confidently about opening Damaris Butchery - a business that will proudly carry her own name and stand as a reminder that opportunity can transform ambition into enterprise," the statement explained.

Reflecting on the experiences of the beneficiaries, the programme noted that although each entrepreneur came from a different background, they all shared a common outcome.

"These stories begin in different counties, under different circumstances and within different sectors of the economy. Yet they all arrive at the same conclusion," the statement read.

As the programme matures, NYOTA said its focus is shifting from helping young people start businesses to supporting long-term business growth.

Plans include working with county governments to address barriers such as business permits and licensing, creating a unique NYOTA entrepreneur identity to unlock targeted government support, and strengthening access to financing through the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Uwezo Fund, Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) and the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation (KJET) programme.

The project also announced the launch of its second phase, under which Ksh3.06 billion will be invested in 122,203 young entrepreneurs.

The funding will support 33,269 first-time beneficiaries receiving business grants and 88,934 existing beneficiaries receiving a second tranche to expand their enterprises.

The second phase will begin in the North Eastern region on Friday, July 10, before expanding to the Western, Central Rift and Coast clusters under the leadership of various Cabinet Secretaries, the Deputy President and other senior government officials.