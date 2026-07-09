Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has announced it will conduct a fresh grassroots election in Tana River County.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has announced it will conduct a fresh grassroots election in Tana River County.

In a notice on Thursday, July 9, UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura said the decision was reached after a consultative meeting with leaders from the county.

“Following a consultative meeting held with Leaders and Stakeholders from Tana River County, the National Elections Board hereby notifies all Party Members and Prospective Aspirants that it has resolved to conduct a fresh grassroots election in Tana River County,” read the notice in part.

Mwaura noted that the fresh grassroots election will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The UDA NEB Chairperson said the registration portal for aspirants was opened on Wednesday, July 8, at 4:00 pm, and will be closed on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:00 pm.

File image of Anthony Mwaura during a meeting with leaders from Tana River.

“Aspirants Registration Portal shall open on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 4.00 pm. and shall close on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 5:00 pm,” said Mwaura.

He also announced that verification of aspirants will be conducted between Wednesday, July 29, and Friday, July 31.

Mwaura urged eligible party members and prospective aspirants to register and verify their details ahead of the fresh grassroots election in the county.

“Eligible Members are invited to register and confirm their details strictly in accordance with the provided timelines in preparation for the Election,” Mwaura added.

During the election, members will elect twenty officials in every polling centre comprising three representatives of farmers, four representatives of MSMEs, three representatives of professionals, four youth representatives, two general members, three religious representatives, and one representative of Special Interest Groups.

This comes days after UDA announced it is planning to conduct nationwide grassroots Party elections at the ward level.

In a statement, the ruling party said elected officials from each polling centre will form the electoral college responsible for electing the UDA Ward Congress.

“The UDA National Elections Board (NEB) is set to conduct nationwide grassroots Party elections at the ward level, marking another significant milestone in strengthening the Party’s grassroots structures,” the party announced.