Editor's Review The government has unveiled a 10-year implementation strategy for the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), outlining how the country plans to maximise the benefits of the trade pact.

The government has unveiled a 10-year implementation strategy for the Kenya-European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), outlining how the country plans to maximise the benefits of the trade pact.

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the Ministry of Trade said the roadmap is intended to help businesses, farmers, manufacturers and exporters take advantage of duty-free and quota-free access to the 27-member EU market.

It also seeks to improve Kenya's competitiveness, increase exports and create new economic opportunities through expanded trade with Europe.

Speaking during the launch, Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the plan reflects the government's commitment to building a resilient, competitive and sustainable trading environment that allows enterprises of all sizes to access the European market.

"The Kenya-EU EPA aims to secure existing markets while unlocking new opportunities for Kenyan enterprises, attracting investment and promoting job creation. This strategy therefore serves as a guiding framework to harness the full potential of the EPA," he said.

European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the launch of the strategy represents a milestone in deepening trade and economic cooperation between Kenya and the EU.

"The launch of the implementation strategy is an important step in translating the agreement into tangible opportunities for Kenyan businesses and exporters. EU remains committed to working closely with the Government of Kenya and the private sector to ensure that the EPA delivers inclusive growth and long-term benefits for both sides," she said.

File image of European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger

Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam said the implementation plan is aligned with Kenya's broader development agenda, including Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

"This Strategy provides an effective roadmap for implementing the EPA, thereby promoting sustainable economic growth, expanding trade and advancing prosperity for our nation," she stated.

According to the ministry, the Kenya-EU EPA officially came into force on July 1 guaranteeing Kenyan exports duty-free and quota-free access to the EU, which is Kenya's largest export destination and second-largest trading partner.

The bloc represents a combined market valued at about USD 21.2 trillion and accounts for roughly 21 per cent of Kenya's annual exports.

According to the International Trade Centre, Kenya exported goods worth approximately USD 1.85 billion to the EU in 2025, while imports from the bloc stood at around USD 1.74 billion.

Kenya's leading exports to the EU include cut flowers, live plants, tea, coffee, spices, fruits, vegetables, oil seeds and animal and vegetable fats.

In return, the country imports machinery, pharmaceutical products, electrical equipment, motor vehicles, paper and paper products from the European market.

The implementation strategy focuses on six priority areas, including sanitary and phytosanitary measures, standards and technical regulations, customs and trade facilitation, information and communication technology, structured commodity trade, and trade and sustainable development.

This comes a week after Kenya and Rwanda signed three key agreements that will allow Rwanda to import bulk refined petroleum products through the Port of Mombasa under a Government-to-Government (G2G) arrangement.

The agreements, signed on Monday, June 29, at KASNEB Tower in Nairobi, include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a Tripartite Agreement (TPA), and a Transport and Storage Agreement (TSA).

Together, they fully open the Northern Corridor for Rwanda's bulk petroleum imports and are expected to significantly increase fuel volumes transported through Kenya.

The agreements conclude negotiations that began during a bilateral meeting in Kigali in November 2024; Kenya's Cabinet later approved the framework on June 16, 2026, paving the way for its implementation.

The new framework is projected to increase Rwanda's annual petroleum imports through the Northern Corridor from approximately 42,000 cubic metres recorded in 2025 to more than 500,000 cubic metres.

The first shipment under the arrangement, designated RNEC 001/2026, is expected to arrive at the Port of Mombasa between September 4 and 6, 2026.