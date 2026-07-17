Editor's Review We are aware of a small wheelbarrow coming up in Murang'a - Rigathi Gachagua

Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mount Kenya residents to keep an eye on leaders from the region who are pretending to be against President William Ruto, yet they are working with him behind closed doors.

Speaking on Friday, July 17, Gachagua claimed that President Ruto had planned to use such leaders to scuttle the Mount Kenya vote.

He alleged that the Head of State planned to launch a presidential candidate in the region to prevent it from voting as a unified block.

"We know that Ruto intends to introduce small presidential candidates in the Mountain to divide the vote. We shall call them out when he unleashes them; these are people who work with him at night, and pretend to be against him during the day.

"As you have seen in Ol Kalou, the people are nobody's fools," the former Deputy President reiterated.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua and Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Ngotho Kamau.



Gachagua sensationally claimed that President Ruto had plans to introduce new parties in the region to protect his allies who could lose their seats in the upcoming elections if they had run on UDA tickets.

He warned that he would expose all of them and particularly pointed fingers at leaders from Murang'a County. The DCP Leader maintained that the Ol Kalou by-election results marked the death of the ruling party in the Mount Kenya region.

"William Ruto intends to introduce different-coloured wheelbarrows to accommodate his allies who now know that they cannot survive with UDA in the upcoming elections. We are aware of a small wheelbarrow coming up in Murang'a. We will announce and shout about it when it is done," the DCP Leader stated.

The ex-DP promised to ensure that the region does not repeat the same mistake it made in 2022 by walking into an election without a party.

He revealed plans to field candidates in all elective seats in the August 2027 General Election and that the DCP is eyeing at least half of the seats in the National Assembly.

Elsewhere, Murang'a County Woman Representative Betty Maina revealed that all elected leaders from the vote-rich region who supported the government held a meeting on the night of July 16, 2026.

Maina revealed that all the Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) who support the Ruto Regime would make major political decisions moving forward.