Editor's Review SHA has appointed Terry Chelangat Rotich as the Head of Legal Services and the Corporation Secretary.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has appointed Terry Chelangat Rotich as the Head of Legal Services and the Corporation Secretary.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 17, the Chairperson of the SHA Board, Abdi Mohamed, confirmed Chelangat's appointment, adding that it strengthened the Authority's management team.

Mohamed affirmed that the new Head of Legal was appointed following a competitive recruitment process that lasted for about three weeks.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) Board is pleased to announce the appointment of the Corporation Secretary/Head of Legal Services. This significant appointment follows a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on 29th July, 2025," the statement read in part.

Mohamed expressed the Board's appreciation to the dedicated staff for their unwavering support and commitment throughout the critical transition period.

A file photo of SHA Board Chair Dr Abdi Mohamed.



Chelangat's appointment came a few hours after her interview. An earlier notice issued by SHA revealed that Rotich was scheduled for her interview at 11.00 am on Friday, July 17, 2026.

She was among five candidates who had been shortlisted and invited for an interview at the SHA Headquarters. A total of 169 applicants had shown interest in the position.

The other shortlisted candidates were Audrey Cheruto, Catherine Kinya Mingania, Wycliffe Okinyi Jaketch and Victor Okonda Akanga.

The Authority had urged members of the public to provide any adverse information on any of the shortlisted applicants to the SHA Chairman by July 16, as part of the public participation.

Chelangat's appointment came a month after SHA announced Winfred Nduku Nthiani as the new Assistant Director for Corporate Communication.

Earlier this year, SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi had been summoned by the Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration to respond to allegations of ethnic imbalance in the Authority's workforce.

Mwangangi told the Committee that the SHA recruitment process adheres to inclusivity and national diversity standards.

She added that its staff comprised individuals from 40 different ethnic communities, and that no ethnic group exceeded the legal threshold of one-third of the total workforce.