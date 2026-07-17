Editor's Review Allies of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula have renewed calls for President William Ruto to select a running mate from Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Allies of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula have renewed calls for President William Ruto to select a running mate from Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a boda boda empowerment programme held at Friends Primary School in Lwanda, Kanduyi, on Friday, July 17, the leaders said the outcome of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election demonstrates that Kenya Kwanza's political support in the Mt Kenya region is no longer guaranteed.

They argued that the by-election results should serve as a wake-up call for the President to strengthen his political alliance with Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said the election outcome highlighted the need for President Ruto to deepen his partnership with Western Kenya, describing the region as a dependable political ally.

"The Ol Kalou by-election has shown us where we stand politically. We want to assure the President that Western Kenya is ready to support his re-election bid," he said.

Lusaka maintained that giving Western Kenya the deputy president's position would further strengthen support for the President while complementing the government's ongoing development agenda in the region.

"The President should consider giving Western Kenya the deputy president's slot. Together with the many development projects already underway that will further consolidate support for his re-election," he added.

File image of Moses Wetang'ula

Sirisia MP John Waluke echoed the governor's sentiments, saying leaders from the region had resolved to back President Ruto's re-election but hoped Western Kenya would be considered for the running mate position.

"We are asking the President to consider Western Kenya for the deputy president's position and we believe Speaker Moses Wetang'ula is best suited for that role," he said.

On his part, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela said although the opposition was celebrating the Ol Kalou victory, it should also prepare for the next General Election.

"If they are celebrating this victory, they should also be prepared to accept the outcome when President Ruto wins re-election in 2027," he further said.

Despite the public lobbying by the leaders, Speaker Moses Wetang'ula avoided commenting directly on the push for him to become deputy president.

Instead, he called on his supporters to remain united and focused as they prepare for the 2027 elections.

"I am tried, tested and trusted politically. I am focused, I know where I am going and, with your support, I will get there," he stated.

Wetang'ula also thanked residents for standing with him throughout his political career, saying their loyalty had played a key role in his political journey.

"I carry your name with great pride and respect. As long as I have your support, we will get there together. Even Jesus Christ said, 'My mother, my brothers and my sisters are those who stand with me.

"You are the people who have walked with me throughout my political journey. I urge you not to wait until the 2027 General Election to organise yourselves. During the last election, we stood at Posta Grounds in Kanduyi and agreed on the direction we would take. That was the right decision, and we have no reason to regret it," he further said.

Speaking on the Ol Kalou loss, President William Ruto offered his unsolicited advice to Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

He stated that the results of the election were the will of the people and advised Kamau to begin working for those who elected him.

Ruto told him that at the end of the day, every leader, including him, would be judged by their work.

"Even the leader who was elected in Ol Kalou yesterday, the election is done, now get down to work. Every leader will be judged on the work that they have done for the people.

"The citizens are smart, and they know that every leader must have a track record, opinions and plans to change our country," Ruto stated.

Ruto added that this was not the time to create division based on the outcome, but for leaders to work together regardless of which side of the political divide they belong to.

"What is important is to ensure that we change the lives of those who have elected us. Let's not prioritise politics, drama, tribalism and hate because once the people have decided, all of us must work together; that is our commitment as leaders," he added.