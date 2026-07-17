Editor's Review NTSA noted that its online services will be unavailable for 60 hours starting from 8p.m on Friday, July 17.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that its system will be inaccessible throughout the weekend.

In a public statement, NTSA noted that its online services will be unavailable for 60 hours starting from 8p.m on Friday, July 17.

The Director General Nashon Kondiwa explained that the downtime will pave the way for scheduled preventive maintenance of the system.

"This is to inform all our stakeholders that the NTSA system will have scheduled preventive maintenance from Friday, 17th July 2026 (8 pm) to Monday, 20th July 2026 (8 am)," the alert read in part.

Kondiwa conveyed NTSA's sincere apologies for any inconvenience the system unavailability may cause and appreciated Kenyans' patience and understanding.

A file photo of the notice issued by NTSA.



He added that the weekend-long maintenance will enable the Authority to offer quality services to all Kenyans who use the online portal for multiple services.

Some of the services available on the NTSA system include driver's licence application and renewal, motor vehicle ownership transfer, motor vehicle registration, e-logbook application and applications for motor vehicle inspection.

The system update comes even as the Authority grapples with the emergence of several hoax accounts impersonating it on various social media platforms.

Earlier, it had issued a fraud alert on a TikTok account which purported to offer Kenyans assistance with driving license issues such as renewal, class endorsement, the driving test exam and missing stamps on the driving license.

NTSA made it clear that it did not own any TikTok account and urged users to report or block the account. It maintained that Kenyans should only contact it through its official communication channels.

The Safert Authority has also faced a new scam in which fraudsters pretending to be the Authority have scammed drivers by issuing fake speeding fines.

Several motorists claim that the con artists asked them to pay their penalties into personal accounts. NTSA clarified that the payment of fines should only be done through depositing money into its KCB Bank account