Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has announced that the construction of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project has reached 56 per cent completion.

The Ministry of Interior has announced that the construction of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project has reached 56 per cent completion.

In an update on Friday, July 17, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project, located in Eldoret City, is expected to help address the increasing demand for decent and affordable housing in the rapidly growing North Rift urban centre.

"In response, the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project is taking shape as one of the City's largest residential developments, delivering approximately 2,180 housing units across social, affordable and market housing categories within 15 residential blocks rising 14 floors each (G+14)," he wrote.

File image of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project

Omollo said construction works are advancing as planned, with major structural works already completed and the overall project now more than halfway complete.

"Construction is progressing steadily, with structural works on the residential blocks complete and the overall project currently at 56% completion," he added.

File image of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project

Omollo added that finishing works are ongoing across the site, while construction of supporting public facilities is also making progress.

"Plastering works are ongoing, window installation has reached 80%, while construction of the school, police station and community centre continues," he further said.

File image of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project

According to Omollo, the project is designed as a mixed-use development that will provide residents with access to essential services, recreation facilities and commercial spaces within the same neighbourhood.

"The mixed-use development also incorporates 65 commercial shops, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre, a primary and junior school, a community centre, clinic, supermarket, police station, clubhouse, swimming pool and basketball courts, creating a well-planned and self-sustaining urban community," he noted.

File image of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project

Elsewhere, Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Endebess Maternal and Child Health Complex at Endebess Sub-County Hospital in Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement, he said the construction of the facility is at an advanced stage, noting that final finishing works of the complex are currently underway.

"Construction is at an advanced stage, with final finishes currently underway," read the statement in part.

According to Omollo, the facility is designed to decentralize specialized maternal, newborn and child healthcare services, enabling residents of Endebess and neighboring areas to access quality care.

He highlighted that after completion, the facility will feature maternity wards, specialized labor, delivery and recovery rooms, neonatal care units and antenatal and postnatal consultation spaces.

"The new complex will significantly strengthen the hospital's capacity through expanded maternity facilities, specialized labor, delivery and recovery rooms, neonatal care units equipped for critical newborn support, immunization and nutrition services and purpose-built antenatal and postnatal consultation spaces," the statement added.

Further, Omollo said the facility will serve as a key referral hub within the Endebess Primary Care Network and decongest Kitale County Referral Hospital.