Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the rescue of a baby who was allegedly stolen in Embakasi, Nairobi, and the arrest of four suspects linked to the incident.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the rescue of a baby who was allegedly stolen in Embakasi, Nairobi, and the arrest of four suspects linked to the incident.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, the agency said the ordeal began when the mother was approached by a man who promised to help her secure employment.

"A mother’s desperate search for a job spiralled into a nightmare when her infant was stolen by a cunning syndicate. Thanks to relentless efforts by DCI detectives, the baby has been safely reunited with her family, and four suspects are in custody," the statement read.

DCI said the mother encountered the man in Pipeline, Embakasi, while looking for work.

"The ordeal unfolded on July 8, 2026, when a job-seeking mother in Pipeline, Embakasi, encountered a man who promised her employment at a nearby hotel," the statement added.

DCI explained how the suspects allegedly convinced the woman to leave her child with another woman as they purportedly finalized employment arrangements.

"Lacking anyone to care for her baby, the mother was lured into a web of deceit. The man convinced her to leave her child in the care of a woman, claiming she ran a nearby business while they finalised job details. Moments later, the man vanished without a trace," the statement further read.

According to the DCI, the mother reportedly returned shortly afterward but discovered that both the woman and her baby had disappeared.

"Panicked, the mother rushed back to reclaim her child, only to discover that both the woman and her baby were nowhere to be found. With both suspects unreachable, she reported the incident at Kware Police Station," the statement noted.

File image of a police vehicle

Acting swiftly, Embakasi detectives launched investigations that reached a breakthrough on July 16, leading to the rescue of the child and the arrest of four suspects.

"They arrested four suspects in Kware Mabatini, where a search of one suspect’s residence led to the rescue of the missing baby, who was found safe and sound. The child has since been reunited with the mother," the statement added.

The suspects, Callen Moraa, Frida Moraa, John Oyweri and Geoffrey Murayi, are currently being held in police custody as authorities prepare to take them to court.

This comes a day after DCI detectives recovered 200 suspected stolen mobile phones.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, DCI said the phones were recovered in Viken Thirty Village by detectives based at the Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi County.

According to the DCI, the detectives launched the operation at an abandoned iron sheet store following a credible tip-off.

The sleuths recovered 120 mobile phones that were still intact and another 80 that had been dismantled.

"Detectives from the Kasarani Police Station have recovered 200 assorted mobile phones following a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation in Viken Thirty Village.

"Acting upon a credible tip-off, the detectives swiftly cordoned off an abandoned iron sheet store. Inside, they unearthed the cache of mobile phones, comprising 120 units still intact and 80 that had been dismantled," read the statement in part.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) processed the scene and collected evidence that will aid in investigations.

DCI mentioned that the recovered phones were taken to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory (NPFSL), where detectives from the Cybercrime and Digital Forensics Unit will carry out forensic examinations to establish their ownership and facilitate their return to the rightful owners.

Further, DCI said it is pursuing crucial leads to identify and arrest suspects behind the phone theft syndicate.

"Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing intelligence leads to trail and apprehend the individuals behind this phone theft syndicate," DCI added.