Editor's Review Rains are expected in various parts of the country, with intermittent cool and cloudy conditions gripping much of the central and eastern regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued its weather update for this weekend, detailing how conditions will unfold on Saturday, July 18.

The weather man has warned of rainfall in Nairobi and 19 other counties on Saturday, as intermittent cool and cloudy conditions grip much of the central and eastern regions.

The forecast was issued on Friday, July 17, valid from Friday 9pm to 9pm on Saturday, 18 July.

According to the forecast, rain is expected in parts of Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kisumu, Siaya, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Kakamega, Trans-Nzoia, Busia, Bungoma, Nyeri, Bomet, West Pokot, Laikipia, Nyamira and Nairobi counties.

The department further forecast intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado and Makueni counties.

File image of a weather station in Nairobi.

Strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5m/s) are expected over parts of Turkana, Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Marsabit, Tana River, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui counties.

In Nairobi, temperatures are expected to range between a high of 26°C and a low of 13°C, with cloudy conditions with sunny intervals in the morning, and a chance of afternoon showers in a few places.

Several counties in the Rift Valley and western regions are bracing for showers and thunderstorms. Kericho, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and Siaya experienced showers and thunderstorms last night, easing to sunny intervals with light rain in the morning before a return of storms in the afternoon.

Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia face a similar pattern, with West Pokot and Nandi also expecting rain in the morning.

In Nyeri, showers and thunderstorms are expected in a few places by the afternoon, while Kiambu is forecast to see sunny intervals accompanied by showers and thunderstorms in a few places during the same period.

Coastal counties are set for a calmer day. Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi experienced partly cloudy conditions last night giving way to sunny intervals, with highs of 29°C in Mombasa and Kilifi.

The north-eastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera face the hottest temperatures in the country, with Mandera expected to hit a high of 36°C.

Marsabit and Meru, meanwhile, are forecast to have the coolest daytime conditions among the counties listed, with cloudy skies and sunny intervals expected through the afternoon.

The department also released sunrise and sunset times for the country's major cities on Saturday.

Nairobi saw the sun rise at 6.37am, and expected to set at 6.40pm.

Mombasa recorded the earliest sunrise, at 6.30am, and the earliest sunset, at 6.24pm, while Kisumu will have the latest sunset, at 6.50pm.