Editor's Review Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has responded to allegations circulating on social media regarding the treatment of a patient who is reportedly at the centre of claims that she lost a kidney.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has responded to allegations circulating on social media regarding the treatment of a patient who is reportedly at the centre of claims that she lost a kidney.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, the hospital said it had reviewed the relevant records concerning the matter and maintained that the available information did not support the allegations being circulated publicly.

"We recognise that concerns regarding patient care are serious and may cause understandable concern among patients, their families and the public. The hospital has reviewed the relevant records relating to this matter," the statement read.

The hospital clarified that the patient mentioned in the social media claims had been referred to the facility from another health institution for additional treatment.

"The patient whose case has been referenced on social media was referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital from another health facility for further management," the statement added.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital said its review of the available records did not support the allegations that have been shared publicly.

"Following a review of the available records, the hospital's position is that it does not support the allegations currently being circulated," the statement further read.

The hospital added that although it would ordinarily seek to respond to claims it considers inaccurate, it is restricted by professional and legal requirements relating to patient confidentiality.

"While the hospital would ordinarily wish to address inaccurate assertions made in the public domain, it remains bound by its ethical, professional and legal obligations to safeguard patient confidentiality," the statement noted.

It said it would therefore not release confidential medical information or publicly discuss the details of an individual patient's treatment, even where parts of the patient's medical history may have already been made public.

"Accordingly, the hospital will not disclose confidential medical information or engage in public discussion of an individual patient's care. This obligation applies irrespective of whether aspects of a patient's medical history have been disclosed by the patient or by any other person," the statement explained.

File image of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

The hospital also confirmed that the complaint had been referred to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), which is mandated to handle such matters.

"The complaint has been referred to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), the independent statutory body mandated to consider matters of this nature. Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has submitted its response to the Council and will continue to cooperate fully with its processes," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the County Government of Migori issued a statement following the death of a 24-year-old mother at Migori County Referral Hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Department of Health Services, Migori County Health Services County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Calleb Opondi expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and acknowledged the tragedy of the loss.

"I wish to convey our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of one of our patients, aged 24 years, who passed away on the evening of June 22 at Migori County Referral Hospital.

"Her passing is a profound tragedy. She was a young woman, a mother, and she deserved to live. We mourn alongside those who grieve her," the statement read.

According to the county government, the woman was referred to Migori County Referral Hospital from Osingo Dispensary at approximately 3:20 p.m. on June 22.

Upon arrival, she was diagnosed with arm prolapse, a severe obstetric emergency, and was already fully dilated, indicating that labour had progressed to a critical stage before she reached the referral facility.

According to the county, her vital signs were assessed immediately, and she was reviewed by the medical officer on duty without delay.

An emergency Caesarean section was ordered within 20 minutes of her arrival and was promptly performed.

The operation resulted in the successful delivery of a male infant who was born alive and reported to be in excellent condition.

The statement further explained that after surgery, the patient developed post-operative complications and was resuscitated with intravenous fluids.

When her condition worsened at about 6:00 p.m., a consultant was immediately informed and arrived without delay.

A decision was subsequently made to return her to the operating theatre for additional surgical management.

At around 9:00 p.m., the patient suffered cardiac arrest.

Medical personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and adrenaline for 30 minutes in an effort to revive her.

Despite the interventions, she was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.