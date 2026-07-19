Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has given an update on the ongoing construction of the Nyahururu Affordable Housing project.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has given an update on the ongoing construction of the Nyahururu Affordable Housing project.

In a statement on Sunday, July 19, PS Omollo said the project is approaching the structural finishing phase.

According to the Interior PS, major superstructure works have been completed across the project.

File image of the Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project.

“The Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project in Laikipia West Constituency is advancing and is now approaching the structural finishing stage, with major superstructure works substantially completed across the development,” read the statement.

The Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project comprises 10 residential blocks delivering a total of 955 housing units.

PS Omollo noted that after completion, the project is expected to significantly expand access to decent and affordable housing in Nyahururu Town after completion.

File image of the Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project.

He also highlighted that the development has been planned as an integrated live-work community, incorporating social, educational and commercial facilities.

“These include a clubhouse and basketball court, a kindergarten and designated business spaces aimed at supporting small enterprises and enhancing the quality of life for residents,” PS Omollo added.

This comes days after PS Omollo announced that the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project has reached 56 percent completion.

File image of the aerial view of Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project.

In an update on Friday, July 17, PS Omollo said the project, located in Eldoret City, is expected to help address the increasing demand for decent and affordable housing in the rapidly growing North Rift urban centre.

Omollo said construction works are advancing as planned, with major structural works already completed and the overall project now more than halfway complete.

"Construction is progressing steadily, with structural works on the residential blocks complete and the overall project currently at 56% completion," he stated.

File image of the Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project.

Omollo added that finishing works are ongoing across the site, while construction of supporting public facilities is also making progress.

"Plastering works are ongoing, window installation has reached 80%, while construction of the school, police station and community centre continues," he further said.