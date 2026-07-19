Editor's Review Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has hit back at Rigathi Gachagua after he claimed that 68 women were raped during the Ol Kalou by-election.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hit back at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he claimed that 68 women were raped during the Ol Kalou by-election.

Speaking on Saturday, July 19, 2026, in Bomet County, CS Murkomen challenged Gachagua to formally report the claims to the police.

The Interior CS said the matter will be thoroughly investigated and those found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.

“I want to dare Mr Gachagua: if you are truly a father who has children, if you are a husband of a woman, you cannot play politics with 68 lives of women who were raped.

“If it is true that 68 women were raped, please take those names to the nearest police station, let that be reported; we would like those people to be arrested. We are not going to condone any person being violated, let alone our women being violated,” said CS Murkomen.

File image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

However, Murkomen said Gachagua will be a loser if the rape claims turn out to be a false political statement.

“But if he is playing cheap politics, then I must tell Gachagua that even in your purported victory, you are a terrible loser because you have lost by just using fictitious names of 68 women to make a political statement,” Murkomen added.

On Friday, July 17, Gachagua alleged that 68 women were raped by police officers during the Ol Kalou by-election.

The DCP party leader went on to say the alleged victims cannot report the matter since the perpetrators were police officers.

“These rogue police men raped our women, elderly women, middle-aged women and young girls.

“So far 68 women have reported to us that they were raped by the hooded thugs. The women can't report the matter to the police because they were raped by police officers,” Gachagua alleged.

The former DP also claimed that one person was killed and 20 others injured during the chaos in Ol Kalou.