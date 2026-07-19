Editor's Review The group vowed to storm ORPP offices to push for their recognition, accusing Ruto of frustrating the process.

The Linda Mwananchi group has revealed that it has been undertaking plans to register the outfit as a political party, though the efforts have proven futile.

Addressing a rally in Taita Taveta on Saturday, July 18, the faction's spokesperson and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi claimed the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) had frustrated the efforts.

Omondi accused President William Ruto of instructing the ORPP to deliberately block any plan by the group to seek official recognition as a political outfit ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the MP, the outfit to be registered would be called Linda Mwananchi Party.

"I want to tell President William Ruto stop telling the registrar of political parties not to approve the registration of Linda Mwananchi Party. I want to tell the registrar of political parties that you have no right under Section 8 of the Political Parties Act to deny us the right to use the name Linda Mwananchi," he said.

A file photo of a Linda Mwananchi rally.

Omondi delivered a sharp warning to the registrar’s office, pledging to defend Linda Mwananchi’s identity at all costs.

Drawing inspiration from Raila Odinga’s defiance of oppression, he stressed that intimidation would not deter them, recalling how Raila stood firm against Daniel Moi’s authoritarian regime.

He vowed that the group would storm the registrar’s office to demand approval of Linda Mwananchi as a political party.

"We are coming to your office this week, and if you do not approve that name, Raila Odinga taught us what to do, and we will do it. We will guard our name, you will not intimidate us. The late Daniel Moi tried but he did not succeed, we will not be beaten, we not be cowed, we will not be threatened," he said.

Linda Mwananchi mainly comprises self-styled ODM rebels who have broken ranks with the party’s current leadership over its cooperation with Ruto’s government.

The group is actively wooing ODM members to defect, positioning itself as a fresh political vehicle for the 2027 elections.

Among its bold proposals is fronting ousted ODM secretary general and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as its presidential candidate.