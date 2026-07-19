Editor's Review Tenwek High School has dismissed claims that its students painted themselves in UDA colours during the school’s 2026 Prize Giving and Speech Day.

Tenwek High School has dismissed claims circulating on social media that its students painted themselves in UDA colours during the school’s 2026 Prize Giving and Speech Day.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, the school said the event was open to members of the community, with all attendees allowed to participate.

It clarified that students remained in their official school uniforms during the event.

"We have noted with great concern a circulation of erroneous and misleading information claiming that our students painted themselves in UDA colours to entice those attending today's Prize Giving and Speech Day, 2026," the statement read.

Tenwek High School explained that the event was attended by members of the public, including individuals who entered the venue without official invitations or clearance.

"Kindly note that this was a community event, and everyone was allowed to attend, including gate crushers.

"We debunk this information strongly, and assure our stakeholders that all our students were clad in their respective school uniforms, except those performing in the band," the statement added.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at Tenwek High School

In a statement after the event, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described Tenwek High School as an institution that has played a significant role in shaping students and preparing them for leadership and careers in various fields.

"Tenwek High School has consistently stood out as a cradle for shaping character, a hub for nurturing leadership and an invaluable launchpad for successful careers in diverse fields," he wrote.

The Cabinet Secretary said he was pleased to attend the event and also presented a bus to the school on behalf of President William Ruto.

"This afternoon, I was pleased to grace the prize-giving and students' motivation day at Tenwek High School in Bomet County. I was also honored to present a bus to the school on behalf of H.E the President," he added.

Murkomen said his address to the students focused on the importance of discipline in achieving academic success and building a successful life.

"In my address to the students, I emphasized the role of personal discipline as a cornerstone of academic success and achievement in life," he further said.

The event was attended by Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa and Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno.

Also present were Senator Hillary Sigei, MPs Linet Chepkorir, Richard Kilel and Joyce Korir, as well as former MPs Wilson Sossion, Benard Bett and Nick Salat, alongside Members of County Assembly and other distinguished guests.

Senior government officials at the event included Bomet County Commissioner Caroline Nzwili and County Administration Police Commander Damaris Wambugu.