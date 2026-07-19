Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced that the Linda Mwananchi movement will hold rallies in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties next weekend.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced that the Linda Mwananchi movement will hold rallies in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties next weekend.

In a post on Sunday, July 19, Sifuna announced that the movement's first rally will be held in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, July 25, before heading to Bungoma County on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

“It's a double-header next weekend. Let the party reach the parents!" Senator Sifuna wrote.

The announcement comes a day after the Linda Mwananchi faction held a rally in Taita Taveta County.

Speaking on Saturday during the Linda Mwananchi rally, Sifuna hinted at vying for the presidency.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator said he is prepared for bigger roles after he was ousted as the ODM Secretary General and Senate Deputy Minority Whip positions.

"The last time I was here, I held many positions and titles. They waited for my father (Raila) to die, and then came and stripped me of everything. Today, I am no longer called the Secretary General (SG), and the Senate Deputy Minority Leader.

“But the youth have told me that today I am being elevated from SG to become His Excellency (HE),” said Senator Sifuna.

On Thursday, July 16, Sifuna was removed from the Senate Deputy Minority Whip position and replaced with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the leadership changes after receiving and verifying official communication from the Senate Minority Leader, Stewart Madzayo.

"By the letter dated 16th of July 2026, I received correspondence from the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Justice Retired Stewart Madzayo, regarding changes in the Minority Party leadership affecting the office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip," he said.

Kingi said the communication showed that Minority Party senators had resolved to remove Sifuna from the leadership position in line with the Standing Orders.

"From the correspondence, the minutes indicate that a resolution was passed to remove the Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Edwin Sifuna, in accordance with Standing Order 23(4)," he added.