Editor's Review Kindiki is seen as a political nondescript who cannot influence President Ruto's re-election bid for the better.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has continued to pour cold water on Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's political profile.

According to Ahmednasir, Kindiki, despite holding the office of the second-in-command, is still a non-starter in politics who cannot steward a political constituency.

He warned Ruto against considering Kindiki as his running mate for the 2027 presidential vote.

The senior counsel argues that Kindiki cannot claim authority in his Mt Kenya backyard, and hence it would be politically suicidal for the president to retain him on the presidential ticket with the hope that he brings in the Central Kenya votes.

"He adds nothing useful to any ticket. He is a dwarf in multiple senses. He is lightweight in more than one way. He is liability personified. He is well past his sell by date. He is a dead stock. He is dead as a dodo. His Mt. Kenya people ridicule and loathe him...and rightly so," Ahmednasir said.

He further opined that Kindiki doesn't have a political profile without Ruto.

"He is a political freeloader taking complimentary ride at the back of his Boss. President Ruto must let him go," the lawyer said.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

Ahmednasir has in recent days been counselling the president to source his running mate from either Nyanza or Western Kenya, noting that Mt Kenya is a foregone conclusion, judging by the recent by-election in Ol Kalou.

On July 16, Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) posted a pathetic show in the by-election after its candidate, Samuel Muchina, was routed by Sammy Kamau of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), associated with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Kamau garnered over 35,000 votes to be declared the winner, against Muchina's slightly over 5,000 votes.

In his own assessment, Ahmednasir observed that Mt Kenya was no longer a going concern for Ruto, advising him to look elsewhere to built his political base.

"The vote in Ol Kalou doesn't sugarcoat for President William Ruto the plain and transparent truth on the torturous road to 2027," he said.

He warned Ruto to smell the coffee and focus where support is viable.

According to the lawyer, the president should forget Mt Kenya.

"It gives him a binary choice. Continue listening to the effusive and praiseful lullabies by Kiambu politicians whose support is in single digit and not beyond immediate family members, stick with Prof Kithure Kindiki and believe their false narrative that he will get 40% of the Mt. Kenya vote and know that a humiliating defeat is certain. Or act the political fox you always have been, pick a Luo or a Luhya runningmate(preferably the latter) and hit the read running. The choices are clear. And President Ruto must smell the coffee...by force," he said.