Editor's Review Kenya Railways has announced that the rehabilitation of the 130-kilometre Voi-Taveta Meter Gauge Railway Line has reached 70% completion of the earthworks phase.

Kenya Railways has announced that the rehabilitation of the 130-kilometre Voi-Taveta Meter Gauge Railway Line has reached 70% completion of the earthworks phase.

In a statement on Sunday, July 19, the corporation said the project, which is being implemented in Taita-Taveta County, is also creating employment opportunities for local communities.

"The rehabilitation of the 130 - kilometre Voi - Taveta Meter Gauge Railway Line has reached another significant milestone, with 70% of the earthworks now complete, while continuing to create employment opportunities for local communities and stimulate economic activity across Taita-Taveta County," the statement read.

Kenya Railways said the project is being implemented by the Government of Kenya following its commissioning by President William Ruto in April 2026.

"Implemented by the Government of Kenya through Kenya Railways following its commissioning by H.E. President Dr. William Samoei Ruto in April 2026, the project is steadily rehabilitating a key rail corridor connecting Kenya and Tanzania," the statement added.

File image of the Voi-Taveta Meter Gauge Railway Line

According to Kenya Railways, the railway is expected to improve the movement of passengers and cargo while supporting trade between Kenya and Tanzania once the rehabilitation is completed.

"Upon completion, the rehabilitated railway will provide a more efficient and cost-effective transport corridor for passengers and cargo, facilitate cross-border trade with Tanzania, promote tourism, reduce the cost of doing business, and unlock new economic opportunities for communities along the corridor," the statement further read.

Kenya Railways said the project will also see the development of a dry port in Voi, while new railway stations will be constructed at several points along the corridor.

"The project also includes the development of a dry port in Voi, positioning the town as a strategic logistics and trade hub. In addition, new railway stations will be constructed at Voi, Mwatate, Bura, Maktau and Taveta, with Taveta Station linking Kenya’s railway network to Tanzania and strengthening regional connectivity," the statement noted.

File image of the Voi-Taveta Meter Gauge Railway Line

This comes days after the Ministry of Interior announced the reopening of the historic Ol Kalou Railway Station.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 14, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the station resumed operations in June 2026, marking the return of railway services along the 78-kilometre Gilgil-Ol Kalou-Nyahururu Meter Gauge Railway branch line after nearly 46 years of inactivity.

Omollo explained that the line was initially developed to support the transport of agricultural produce before falling into neglect as road transport became more dominant and maintenance declined.

"Originally constructed by the colonial administration and commissioned in 1929 to transport agricultural produce, the line gradually fell into disuse due to changing economic priorities, inadequate maintenance and growing competition from road transport. By 1980, services had stopped entirely, leaving the corridor dormant for decades," he wrote.

Omollo said the restoration project was made possible through collaboration between Kenya Railways and the Kenya Defence Forces Engineering Brigade.

"The restoration of the railway was undertaken through a partnership between Kenya Railways and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Engineering Brigade," he added.

Omollo further noted that although rehabilitation works began in 2020, the final stages of financing, operationalisation and the relaunch were completed under President William Ruto's administration.

"While rehabilitation works commenced in August 2020, the financing, operationalisation and eventual relaunch of the line were concluded under the administration of President William Ruto, reaffirming the Government's commitment to revitalising strategic transport infrastructure and unlocking economic opportunities in agricultural regions," he further said.

Omollo added that the revived railway now serves both passengers and freight, providing a direct link between Nairobi, Ol Kalou and Nyahururu while also supporting the transportation of subsidised farm inputs through a dedicated rail siding at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot in Ol Kalou.