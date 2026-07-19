Editor's Review Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia has mourned two men who were allegedly killed after the hotly-contested Ol Kalou by-election.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia has mourned two men who were allegedly killed after the hotly-contested Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, Muhia said the two young men were victims of violence after exercising their democratic right to vote for candidates of their choice.

"I am deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic loss of the two young men in Ol Kalou. Their only mistake was exercising their right to vote for their candidate of choice," she wrote.

Muhia condemned the alleged violence, saying those behind the incidents targeted their own people.

She also claimed that several politicians, including herself, had been marked but were spared by what she described as God's mercy.

"It is deeply disturbing that those who orchestrated such violence did it against their own people. Most of us were also marked, but God's mercy covered us. We know we angered you, but we are sorry, we had to do it for Kenyans," she added.

File image of Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia

Muhia said she believed that violence and the use of armed goons would eventually come to an end in the country.

She also sent a message of condolence to the families of the two deceased men, naming them as James and Zachary.

"Very soon, the goons and the guns will be history in this country. May peace and protection be over our country.To the families, we stand with you during this difficult time. RIP James and Zachary, you died fighting a rogue system," she concluded.

This comes weeks after former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the death of Vincent, popularly known as Mapinduzi, a supporter of the Linda Mwananchi movement who was allegedly injured during a stone-pelting incident in Keumbu, Kisii County, on Friday, July 3.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, he described Mapinduzi as a committed supporter of the Linda Mwananchi movement and lamented the impact of political violence.

"It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mr. Vincent, popularly known as Mapinduzi, following the stone-pelting incident that occurred in Keumbu on Friday.

"Mapinduzi was a firm believer in the Linda Mwananchi movement. His untimely death is a painful reminder that political violence comes at a devastating human cost and has no place in a democratic society," he wrote.

Machogu also condemned the incident and urged authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"I condemn this act in the strongest terms and call upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation so that those responsible are held accountable. Justice for Mapinduzi and his family must prevail," he added

Machogu further appealed to political leaders and citizens to uphold peace and tolerance, saying political differences should never escalate into violence.