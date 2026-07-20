Editor's Review The Kiminini Centre Market in Kiminini, Trans-Nzoia County, is taking shape as a modern trading hub, with construction works reaching 20 percent.

The Kiminini Centre Market in Kiminini, Trans-Nzoia County, is taking shape as a modern trading hub, with construction works reaching 20 percent.

In an update on Monday, July 20, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project is expected to expand economic opportunities for local farmers, traders and small businesses.

"A key pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), the Kiminini Centre Market in Kiminini Constituency, Trans-Nzoia County, is taking shape as a modern trading hub that will expand economic opportunities for local farmers, traders and small businesses.

"The project has attained 20% physical progress, currently in the superstructure phase with suspended slab casting," he wrote.

File image of the Kiminini Centre Market

According to Omollo, the development is also expected to create employment opportunities during construction and contribute to the growth of businesses and commerce once completed.

"Beyond creating jobs during construction, the market is expected to stimulate commerce, support enterprise growth and improve market access upon completion," he added.

File image of the Kiminini Centre Market

Omollo noted that the upgraded market will include modern facilities designed to improve the trading environment and enhance safety and convenience for businesses and customers.

"The upgraded facility will feature modern trading stalls, improved sanitation facilities, structured parking, drainage infrastructure and solar street lighting, creating a safe and conducive environment for business activities throughout the day and evening," he concluded.

File image of the Kiminini Centre Market

This comes a week after Omollo announced that the construction of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market in Kitale has surpassed 95 per cent completion.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, he said the facility is currently being finalised ahead of its immediate handover to local traders.

According to the PS, once operational, the market is expected to provide a modern and organised trading environment.

"While implementing transformative projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), President William Samoei Ruto is equally committed to unlocking and completing long-stalled developments, ensuring wananchi benefit from projects that had remained dormant despite years of public investment," the statement read.

Omollo noted that the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market is among the projects that had remained incomplete after construction began in August 2022 during the administration of former Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba.

The ministry said progress resumed following the intervention of the national government.

"A notable example is the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market in Kitale Town, whose construction was initiated in August 2022, during the tenure of former Governor Patrick Khaemba before stalling for years until the involvement of the National Government," the statement added.

Omollo said the facility has been designed to accommodate between 3,000 and 3,600 small and medium-scale traders across different business categories.

He added that the market will provide safer and more organised spaces for vendors who have traditionally operated from roadside stalls.

"Designed to accommodate between 3,000 and 3,600 small and medium-scale traders, the facility provides organised spaces for fresh produce vendors, household goods dealers, apparel traders and other specialised businesses, helping move traders from vulnerable roadside stalls into a modern and secure trading environment," the statement further read.