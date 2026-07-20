Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced industrial attachment opportunities for students seeking practical work experience during the September to November 2026 intake.

Kenya Power has announced industrial attachment opportunities for continuing students seeking practical work experience during the September to November 2026 intake.

In a notice on Monday, July 20, the company said the programme is part of the government's commitment to youth empowerment by providing students with hands-on workplace experience.

"In line with the Government's commitment to support youth empowerment, Kenya Power is offering exciting attachment opportunities to continuing students, to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills," the notice read in part.

According to Kenya Power, the attachment programme will run for a maximum of three months, from September through November 2026, with successful applicants expected to undertake the placement on a full-time basis.

The opportunities are open to students pursuing Bachelor’s Degree, Diploma and selected Craft Certificate programmes.

For Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma students, both technical and non-technical courses are eligible.

Craft Certificate opportunities are available to students pursuing Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Power Option), Mechanical/Automotive Engineering, Building and Civil Engineering, and Plumbing.

However, Kenya Power noted that there are no attachment vacancies for Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-related courses in this intake.

To qualify, applicants must be continuing students enrolled in accredited learning institutions and pursuing the specified programmes.

They must also be available full-time for the three-month attachment period, possess a valid introduction letter from their respective learning institution, and have valid personal accident insurance covering the entire attachment period.

File image of Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror

Kenya Power has issued separate reference numbers for each category of applicants.

Undergraduate applicants should use Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/26/3, diploma applicants should use Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/26/3, while applicants pursuing Craft Certificates in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Power Option) and Mechanical/Automotive Engineering should use Reference No. KP1/ATTCERT/26/3.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the Kenya Power website under the Public Information tab and the Career Opportunities section.

The company said all applications must be received by Monday, July 27.

Kenya Power further stated that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, warning that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applicants have also been advised to read the online application manual available on the company’s website for guidance on the application process.

The utility reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer, encouraging eligible continuing students to apply for the industrial attachment programme.

This comes days after The National Legal Aid Service (NLAS) announced 78 job opportunities.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 14, NLAS invited qualified and interested Kenyans to apply for the vacancies.

The vacancies include Director/CEO, Senior Deputy Director, Legal Aid, Senior Deputy Director, Human Resource and Administration, Deputy Director, Administration, Deputy Director I.C.T, Deputy Director, and Finance and Accounts.

Others are Deputy Director Planning, Deputy Director, Corporate Communication, Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management and Deputy Director Internal Audit and Risk Assurance.

The vacancies also include Assistant Director Legal Aid, Assistant Director Administration, Assistant Director Planning, Principal Finance Officer, Principal HRM Assistant, Principal Accountant, Principal Planning Officer, Principal Corporate Communication Officer, Senior Legal Aid Officer and Senior Record Management Assistant.

NLAS is also seeking to recruit Senior Accountant, Legal Aid Officer, Legal Clerk l, Supply Chain Management Assistant/ Senior, Human Resource Management Officer I, Legal Clerk II, Record Management Assistant II, Legal Clerk III, Driver I and Driver II.

The service noted that grades one, two and three are on a three-year contract basis while the rest are on permanent and pensionable terms.

To apply, interested candidates are required to submit their applications online to [email protected].

The applicants should quote the specific position and the reference number during the application.

The application letters should be addressed to: Chief Executive Officer, National Legal Aid Service, P.O Box 45597-00100 Nairobi.

The deadline for submitting the applications is August 14.