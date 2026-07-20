Editor's Review 31 Kenyan TVET students are set to begin their professional journey in Germany after graduating from the first cohort of the Talent Gateway programme.

31 Kenyan Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students are set to begin their professional journey in Germany after graduating from the first cohort of the Talent Gateway programme.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, the German Embassy said the programme, funded by Germany, prepares young Kenyans for technical and vocational education and training opportunities in the European country.

It said the graduates will be equipped with the skills required to adapt to the new learning and working environment.

"TVET Principal Secretary Esther Muoria, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu and the Deputy Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Nairobi, Friederike Hemker, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Talent Gateway programme at Kiambu National Polytechnic.

"The programme equips young Kenyans with the technical, language, cultural and workplace skills needed to access safe, fair and structured TVET training opportunities in Germany," the statement read.

The students are now set to commence the next phase of their professional journey in Germany after completing the programme.

File image of the graduates

This comes a week after the University of Nairobi invited eligible graduates to apply for Master's scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year, with the funding available only to students admitted for the September 2026 intake.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 8, the institution said the scholarships will be awarded competitively based on merit, with preference given to the best-performing applicants.

However, academic units have also been advised to consider special circumstances such as financial need, gender balance, applicants living with disabilities, and active involvement in research when making their recommendations.

To qualify for the scholarships, applicants must have completed and graduated with an undergraduate degree from the University of Nairobi within the last two years, specifically in 2024 or 2025.

An exception has been made for some programmes under the Faculty of Health Sciences, where applicants are required to have graduated in 2022 or 2023 due to the mandatory two years of practical experience needed before admission into the master's programmes.

The university has further stated that applicants must have attained a First Class or Second Class Upper Division degree, or a distinction or credit pass in the case of unclassified degree programmes.

In addition, candidates must have secured admission into the relevant postgraduate programme for the September 2026 intake.

The scholarships are available exclusively to full-time students, who will be required to take the maximum number of units prescribed for each semester.

The awards will primarily be based on academic merit, although faculties have been encouraged to justify consideration of deserving special cases, including needy students, gender representation, persons living with disabilities, and those actively involved in research.