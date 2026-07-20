Editor's Review I became a minister in the Government of Kenya at 28, and an MP at that age - PCS Mudavadi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has challenged young people to pursue leadership without letting their age hold them back, pointing to his own rise to Cabinet at just 28 as proof that it is possible.

Addressing delegates during the 21st Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) Plenary Assembly at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Monday, July 20, Mudavadi urged the youth to prepare themselves for leadership through discipline, focus and patience.

Drawing from his political journey, Mudavadi recalled entering Parliament and joining the Cabinet before turning 30.

"I became a minister in the Government of Kenya at 28, and an MP at that age. I then became Minister for Finance at 33, serving for five years, so I helped shape the economy of this country," Mudavadi noted.

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

He told the young people attending the assembly that leadership is achievable regardless of age, provided they remain committed to their goals.

"So, you can do it. It's not impossible for the young people. You can do it. Remain focused, disciplined, consult widely and be very careful," the PCS stated.

Mudavadi also urged them to embrace patience, saying lasting success is built over time.

"Just be a little patient. It will make a big difference in your life and in your future," he added.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who also addressed the gathering, shared his own leadership journey, saying he has spent much of his public life serving a predominantly youthful population.

"I have a journey in leadership as a young person. As Governor of Nairobi, I spend my days managing a city where most of the people I serve have not yet reached their 22nd birthday," Sakaja mentioned.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja also recounted the leadership positions he has held since his twenties, saying age should not discourage young people from taking up responsibility.

"I became the chairman of Kenya's ruling party at 27, called The National Alliance. It was challenging because I was in charge of people older than my dad. I became a Member of Parliament at 28, Senator at 32 and Governor at 38," he said.

He concluded by encouraging young people to understand that leadership extends beyond holding public office and is rooted in the ability to influence positive change.

"Leadership is not position; it is influence. The young people who are the trustees of our country really need to know that they can do it today," Sakaja affirmed.